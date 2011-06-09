AnimeCon 2017

AnimeCon 2017Festivals / The Hague
June 09-11
The Hague
The largest and longest running Japan-oriented fan convention in the Netherlands is back!
Fans of Japan
AnimeCon is a 52-hour non-stop fan convention featuring everything to do with Japanese pop culture.
The imaginative event gives lovers of anything related to Japan the chance to find like-minded spirits and admire the efforts and inspiration of countless cosplay artists.
Activities, concerts and merchandise
All over the festival, you can find different stands offering a wide range of purchasable goods, games, activities and food. The largest number of stands can be found in the Dealer room, with more than 90 traders of Japan-related merchandise.
YouTube video by Rokid Media 2017
All images by Kees Stravers
Courtesy of Animecon
AnimeCon spoils its visitors with an abundance of events, like Japanese concerts, cosplay competitions, lectures, exhibitions, martial arts demonstrations, karaoke and workshops.
Games
The 1.400m2 Game Room is filled with the latest (some yet to be released) games by Namco Bandai, Capcom, Sega and many more. You will also find various vintage arcade games.
The Event Plaza stands teach non-electronic games like Shogi, Go or card games, and also offer workshops to learn how to sew, crochet and repair cosplays.
Magical Miracle
This year's AnimeCon theme is "Marieke's Magical Miracle", encouraging cosplayers to incorporate even more magic than usual into their costumes.
Purchase your AnimeCon tickets on time, as they may sell out. In 2016, 14.500 visitors attended.