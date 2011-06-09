AnimeCon 2017

AnimeCon spoils its visitors with an abundance of events, like Japanese concerts, cosplay competitions, lectures, exhibitions, martial arts demonstrations, karaoke and workshops.

Games

The 1.400m2 Game Room is filled with the latest (some yet to be released) games by Namco Bandai, Capcom, Sega and many more. You will also find various vintage arcade games.

The Event Plaza stands teach non-electronic games like Shogi, Go or card games, and also offer workshops to learn how to sew, crochet and repair cosplays.

Magical Miracle

This year's AnimeCon theme is "Marieke's Magical Miracle", encouraging cosplayers to incorporate even more magic than usual into their costumes.

Purchase your AnimeCon tickets on time, as they may sell out. In 2016, 14.500 visitors attended.