This March, improv comedy group the Cyclepaths is back in Theater PePijn with an entirely improvised show, unscripted, uninhibited, and slightly off kilter.

Who are the Cyclepaths?

The Cyclepaths is one of the longest-established English language theatre companies in the Netherlands.

They use audience suggestions to craft scenes, characters and narratives, and laughs, too. Shows touch on current affairs, the surreal, the bizarre and the hilarious.