Cyclepaths, improv comedyComedy / The Hague
17 March, 8.30pm
The Hague
This March, improv comedy group the Cyclepaths is back in Theater PePijn with an entirely improvised show, unscripted, uninhibited, and slightly off kilter.
Who are the Cyclepaths?
The Cyclepaths is one of the longest-established English language theatre companies in the Netherlands.
They use audience suggestions to craft scenes, characters and narratives, and laughs, too. Shows touch on current affairs, the surreal, the bizarre and the hilarious.
Perfect for expats
The antics of the witty group are especially suited to an expat audience, but comedy is guaranteed for all. For this performance, they will be celebrating spring and looking back at all the crazy events that 2017 has already brought.
The comedy of the Cyclepaths is suitable for partners, colleagues, friends, that slightly obnoxious spinster aunt you have, and other such people. Pets are also welcome. All pets. Laughs guaranteed, tissues and incidental incontinence necessaries not provided.