Rotterdam Blitz commemoration 2017

14 May
Every year on May 14, Rotterdam commemorates the great 1940 aerial bombardment that destroyed most of the city. There will be various events and gatherings taking place in the city centre.
850 people did not survive the onslaught, and 80.000 people lost their homes. The Netherlands surrendered the next day.
Monuments and statues
Walking around Rotterdam, you will find a lot of statues and monuments made to commemorate the bombing.
On Plein 1940 (named after the date of the bombardment), you can find City In Ruins by Ossip Zadkine. It shows a warped image of a human being with its hands thrust up into the air, with its heart missing.
A steel, skeleton-like reconstruction of the outlines of the once-famous Delftsche Poort was placed on the Hofplein to remind people of one of the many buildings that were ruined.
Brandgrens
Rotterdam burned for days after the bombing. Later the periphery of the bombardment was coined brandgrens, or fire boundary.