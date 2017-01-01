 
Comic Con Rotterdam 2017

Other / Rotterdam
March 04-05, 10am - 6am

Rotterdam Ahoy, Ahoyweg 10, 3084 BA
Rotterdam
http://bit.ly/2kcRuNk
€: 12-22
Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and much more are represented by stars, activities and merchandise at the first ever Comic Con Rotterdam!

Pop culture event

Comic Con Rotterdam is a two day pop culture event where you can meet film and comic heroes and join all kinds of activities, from photo shoots with famous actors, live panels and signing sessions to movie screenings, cosplay competitions, retro games and exhibitions.

Iconic stars

Meet iconic pop culture stars, such as:
Harry Melling - Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter
Slavitza Jovan - Gozer in Ghostbusters
Sylvester McCoy - Radagast in The Hobbit, The Doctor in Doctor Who
Daniel Portman - Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones
Paul Freeman - Dr. Rene Belloq in Tomb Raiders, Rev. Shooter in Hot Fuzz
Alistair Petrie - General Draven in Rogue One
Andrew Rothenberg - Jim in The Walking Dead, Mr. Potter in American Horror Story
Ian McElhinney - General Dodonna in Rogue One
Gemma Whelan - Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones


Programme

The Rotterdam Comic Con programme has fun things happening in various areas:

Artists Alley

Look over the shoulder of known national and international artists or newcomers while they work.

Autographs and photo shoots

Meet actors from your favourite movies and shows, get their autographs and take a picture together!

Panels and Q&A sessions

Hollywood guests talk about current projects and answer questions from the audience.

Comic World

Meet publishers, artists, illustrators and authors, and read the latest comics in the reading corners.

Shopping area

Find exclusive merchandise from all kinds of beloved fandoms.

Cosplay Universe

Don your best cosplay and show it off at the Cosplay Universe, while admiring the efforts of other talented guests and visitors.

