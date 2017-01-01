Comic Con Rotterdam 2017

Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and much more are represented by stars, activities and merchandise at the first ever Comic Con Rotterdam!

Pop culture event

Comic Con Rotterdam is a two day pop culture event where you can meet film and comic heroes and join all kinds of activities, from photo shoots with famous actors, live panels and signing sessions to movie screenings, cosplay competitions, retro games and exhibitions.

Iconic stars

Meet iconic pop culture stars, such as:

› Harry Melling - Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter

› Slavitza Jovan - Gozer in Ghostbusters

› Sylvester McCoy - Radagast in The Hobbit, The Doctor in Doctor Who

› Daniel Portman - Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones

› Paul Freeman - Dr. Rene Belloq in Tomb Raiders, Rev. Shooter in Hot Fuzz

› Alistair Petrie - General Draven in Rogue One

› Andrew Rothenberg - Jim in The Walking Dead, Mr. Potter in American Horror Story

› Ian McElhinney - General Dodonna in Rogue One

› Gemma Whelan - Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones



Amsterdam Comic Con

YouTube video by Comic Con Europe

Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Comic Con Europe

Images courtesy of Comic Con Rotterdam