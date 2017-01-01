Comic Con Rotterdam 2017

Comic Con Rotterdam 2017Other / Rotterdam
March 04-05, 10am - 6am
Rotterdam
Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and much more are represented by stars, activities and merchandise at the first ever Comic Con Rotterdam!
Pop culture event
Comic Con Rotterdam is a two day pop culture event where you can meet film and comic heroes and join all kinds of activities, from photo shoots with famous actors, live panels and signing sessions to movie screenings, cosplay competitions, retro games and exhibitions.
Iconic stars
Meet iconic pop culture stars, such as:
› Harry Melling - Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter
› Slavitza Jovan - Gozer in Ghostbusters
› Sylvester McCoy - Radagast in The Hobbit, The Doctor in Doctor Who
› Daniel Portman - Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones
› Paul Freeman - Dr. Rene Belloq in Tomb Raiders, Rev. Shooter in Hot Fuzz
› Alistair Petrie - General Draven in Rogue One
› Andrew Rothenberg - Jim in The Walking Dead, Mr. Potter in American Horror Story
› Ian McElhinney - General Dodonna in Rogue One
› Gemma Whelan - Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones
YouTube video by Comic Con Europe
Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Comic Con Europe
Images courtesy of Comic Con Rotterdam
Programme
The Rotterdam Comic Con programme has fun things happening in various areas:
› Artists Alley
Look over the shoulder of known national and international artists or newcomers while they work.
› Autographs and photo shoots
Meet actors from your favourite movies and shows, get their autographs and take a picture together!
› Panels and Q&A sessions
Hollywood guests talk about current projects and answer questions from the audience.
› Comic World
Meet publishers, artists, illustrators and authors, and read the latest comics in the reading corners.
› Shopping area
Find exclusive merchandise from all kinds of beloved fandoms.
› Cosplay Universe
Don your best cosplay and show it off at the Cosplay Universe, while admiring the efforts of other talented guests and visitors.