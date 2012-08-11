Watch Jaws in the water...

Watch a classic underwater thriller while floating in an inflatable tube!

Take to the water

Do you dare take to the water while watching Jaws on the big screen? On August 11 and 12, the lake Kralingse Plas will (hopefully) be free of killer sharks so viewers can watch the movie Jaws, whilst having an unseen depth of water right underneath them.

"Float-in" cinema

You can bring your own inflatable floating device, rent a tire tube or get a boating ticket, letting you attend and watch in your own boat. So instead of a drive-in, you’ll have a "float-in"!



YouTube video by Movieclips Trailer Vault

Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Movieclips Trailer Vault

Other images courtesy of Sharkbite Creative Media