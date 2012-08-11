Watch Jaws in the water...

Watch Jaws in the waterFilm / Rotterdam
August 11-12
Rotterdam
Watch a classic underwater thriller while floating in an inflatable tube!
Take to the water
Do you dare take to the water while watching Jaws on the big screen? On August 11 and 12, the lake Kralingse Plas will (hopefully) be free of killer sharks so viewers can watch the movie Jaws, whilst having an unseen depth of water right underneath them.
"Float-in" cinema
You can bring your own inflatable floating device, rent a tire tube or get a boating ticket, letting you attend and watch in your own boat. So instead of a drive-in, you’ll have a "float-in"!
YouTube video by Movieclips Trailer Vault
Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Movieclips Trailer Vault
Other images courtesy of Sharkbite Creative Media
The cinema experience is brought to life with a gigantic screen, and a bar where you can get popcorn and drinks.
About Jaws
The 1975 American classic Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, features a giant man-eating shark that terrorises the beaches of Amity Island.
Steps are taken to hunt it down, but everybody soon discovers that they have underestimated the size, blood lust and ruthlessness of the creature that lurks beneath the water’s surface.
Summer blockbuster Jaws was the highest-grossing film of all time, until Star Wars came along.