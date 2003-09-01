World Port Days 2017

World Port Days 2017Festivals / Rotterdam
September 01-03
Join the World Port Days at the port of Rotterdam!
About the World Port Days
The World Port Days (Wereldhavendagen) is the biggest annual maritime event in the Netherlands. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people take a peek behind the scenes of Europe’s biggest port: Rotterdam.
Young and old alike can enjoy visits on deck at various ships, demonstrations on the water and presentations by shipping companies.
The extensive cultural programme with musical performances, markets and more will delight all sailors-at-heart.
Appearing ships
It's always a surprise to see which great ships will be there, as they can be called away on duty at any time. Ships that you can definitely expect, however, include a submarine, the amphibian transport ship Zr.Ms. Rotterdam, the 90-metre long "Heineken ship" and the container ship Martinique.
Wordly anniversary
The 2017 theme of the World Port Days, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is "Worldly".
For this special occasion, the festival intends to really do justice to the grandeur of the port of Rotterdam.
There, you can meet the world through ships and goods from around the globe, and its global importance as a hub of innovation, taking on worldwide challenges such as digitalisation and energy transition.
These concepts and more reasons that Rotterdam is a highlight on the world map are used as a basis to create a spectacular festival.
World Port Days evening show
One of the highlights of the World Port Days is the musical and visual spectacle that takes place on Saturday night, from 9pm to 10.30pm.