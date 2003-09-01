World Port Days 2017

Join the World Port Days at the port of Rotterdam!

About the World Port Days

The World Port Days (Wereldhavendagen) is the biggest annual maritime event in the Netherlands. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people take a peek behind the scenes of Europe’s biggest port: Rotterdam.

Young and old alike can enjoy visits on deck at various ships, demonstrations on the water and presentations by shipping companies.

The extensive cultural programme with musical performances, markets and more will delight all sailors-at-heart.

Appearing ships

It's always a surprise to see which great ships will be there, as they can be called away on duty at any time. Ships that you can definitely expect, however, include a submarine, the amphibian transport ship Zr.Ms. Rotterdam, the 90-metre long "Heineken ship" and the container ship Martinique.