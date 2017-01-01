A brand new festival brings water fun to Rotterdam!

Water Weekend

Rotterdam Water Weekend presents the charm of the Maritime District, the beauty of local beaches and various water-themed activities. Sail past the Picnic Islands and experience workshops, plays and music performances.

A swinging start on Friday Night will present an experimental Waste Ballet Act performed by 40 young dance talents. Afterwards, visitors can take a boat in pirate or island style, and sail to Crooswijk or the city centre.

Waterfestival by the Rotte

On Saturday, a full programme will form a water festival by the river Rotte. Compete in a dragon boat race or a game of canoe polo, take a boat tour, taste a healthy smoothie, enjoy summery lounge music and challenge your friends to a spectacular water fight during Big Water World.



All images courtesy of the Rotterdam Water Weekend