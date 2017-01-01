Rotterdam Water WeekendFestivals / Rotterdam
30 June - 02 July
Rotterdam
A brand new festival brings water fun to Rotterdam!
Water Weekend
Rotterdam Water Weekend presents the charm of the Maritime District, the beauty of local beaches and various water-themed activities. Sail past the Picnic Islands and experience workshops, plays and music performances.
A swinging start on Friday Night will present an experimental Waste Ballet Act performed by 40 young dance talents. Afterwards, visitors can take a boat in pirate or island style, and sail to Crooswijk or the city centre.
Waterfestival by the Rotte
On Saturday, a full programme will form a water festival by the river Rotte. Compete in a dragon boat race or a game of canoe polo, take a boat tour, taste a healthy smoothie, enjoy summery lounge music and challenge your friends to a spectacular water fight during Big Water World.
All images courtesy of the Rotterdam Water Weekend
If you prefer to stay dry, there is still plenty to do. Decorate a bathing cap, join the Social BBQ, enjoy theatre and music performances on the harbour or rent your own boat to explore the waters.
The Maritime District presents activities organised by the local museums and entrepreneurs.
Garbage Art
On June 25, the Sunday before the festivities start, the river will be cleared of plastic bags and other floating litter in a big cleaning-up event. Volunteers can sign up at the website to help clear the river of its rubbish.
Artist Robert Roelink will use all of the gathered rubbish to create a large art piece, which will be presented by the Noorderbrug.