Rotterdam Rooftop Days 20...

Rotterdam Rooftop Days 2017

Festivals / Rotterdam
June 09-11

On the rooftops of the city centre
Rotterdam
http://rotterdamsedakendagen.nl/
€: 15 - 25
Discover the city from a unique perspective on more than 40 rooftops!

The Rotterdam Rooftop Days (Dakendagen) help thousands of people discover the beauty of Rotterdam from a whole new level.

Performances on the roof

Rooftops from famous and unknown buildings, both public and private, will be scaled by musicians, cocktail bars, exhibitions, actors and visitors for an experience with a view that reaches sky-high.

Various performances, sights and activities take place with the Rotterdam skyline in the backdrop.

Urban atmosphere

The rooftops of Rotterdam have an atmosphere of their own.


YouTube video by VR Composers


The urban playground is filled with hidden platforms, nooks and sanctuaries you'd never expect to find.

It's only during the Rotterdam Rooftop Days that you can explore a large number of these, usually closed-off, locations.

Day events and evening specials

During the day, visitors will be met with a fun surprise programme that lasts from 10.30am until 5pm. After that, the interesting evening specials will see you into the night!

There aren’t many clues about what kind of things you can expect, but it will definitely be a wide variety of rooftop concerts, bars, silent discos, sports workshops and children’s activities.

