Rotterdam Rooftop Days 2017

Discover the city from a unique perspective on more than 40 rooftops!

The Rotterdam Rooftop Days (Dakendagen) help thousands of people discover the beauty of Rotterdam from a whole new level.

Performances on the roof

Rooftops from famous and unknown buildings, both public and private, will be scaled by musicians, cocktail bars, exhibitions, actors and visitors for an experience with a view that reaches sky-high.

Various performances, sights and activities take place with the Rotterdam skyline in the backdrop.

Urban atmosphere

The rooftops of Rotterdam have an atmosphere of their own.



