Rotterdam Rooftop Days 2017

Rotterdam Rooftop Days 2017Festivals / Rotterdam
June 09-11
Rotterdam
Discover the city from a unique perspective on more than 40 rooftops!
The Rotterdam Rooftop Days (Dakendagen) help thousands of people discover the beauty of Rotterdam from a whole new level.
Performances on the roof
Rooftops from famous and unknown buildings, both public and private, will be scaled by musicians, cocktail bars, exhibitions, actors and visitors for an experience with a view that reaches sky-high.
Various performances, sights and activities take place with the Rotterdam skyline in the backdrop.
Urban atmosphere
The rooftops of Rotterdam have an atmosphere of their own.
YouTube video by VR Composers
Images taken from YouTube video by VR Composers
It's only during the Rotterdam Rooftop Days that you can explore a large number of these, usually closed-off, locations.
Day events and evening specials
During the day, visitors will be met with a fun surprise programme that lasts from 10.30am until 5pm. After that, the interesting evening specials will see you into the night!
There aren’t many clues about what kind of things you can expect, but it will definitely be a wide variety of rooftop concerts, bars, silent discos, sports workshops and children’s activities.