Rotterdam Museum Night 2017 is ready to delight you with art and culture by starlight!

The Rotterdam Museum Night is officially called Museumnacht010, which refers to the Rotterdam area code. Participating museums and cultural institutions in the area will open to the public with exhibitions and special events from 8pm until 1am.

Providing a programme full of playful themes, from sailor’s beards to ancient art, this night of culture and fun will offer a new perspective on Rotterdam.

You can order your ticket to Museumnacht010 here.

Art in every corner

More than 30 museums and cultural venues will participate in the event, letting participants amble through the city by night and discover art in every corner.

There will be free public transport featuring special buses and historic trams, enabling the visitors to art-hop across cultural Rotterdam and to attend all of the museums. The venues are also within walking or cycling distance of one another.

Programme highlights

Not sure where to go first? Check out some interesting highlights in the programme:

Deelen Art

Use virtual reality to step into the Hidden Landscapes of Italian painter Roberto Fanari.

Dutch Pinball Museum

See almost 80 rare and beautiful pinball machines that entertain children and nostalgic adults alike.



Image by Aad Hogendoorn

Thumb image by Aad Hogendoorn

All images courtesy of Museumnacht 010