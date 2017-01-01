Rotterdam Museum Night 2017Festivals / Rotterdam
04 March, 8pm-1am
Rotterdam
Rotterdam Museum Night 2017 is ready to delight you with art and culture by starlight!
Museumnacht010
The Rotterdam Museum Night is officially called Museumnacht010, which refers to the Rotterdam area code. Participating museums and cultural institutions in the area will open to the public with exhibitions and special events from 8pm until 1am.
Providing a programme full of playful themes, from sailor’s beards to ancient art, this night of culture and fun will offer a new perspective on Rotterdam.
You can order your ticket to Museumnacht010 here.
Art in every corner
More than 30 museums and cultural venues will participate in the event, letting participants amble through the city by night and discover art in every corner.
There will be free public transport featuring special buses and historic trams, enabling the visitors to art-hop across cultural Rotterdam and to attend all of the museums. The venues are also within walking or cycling distance of one another.
Programme highlights
Not sure where to go first? Check out some interesting highlights in the programme:
› Hidden Landscapes
Deelen Art
Use virtual reality to step into the Hidden Landscapes of Italian painter Roberto Fanari.
› Historical pinball machines
Dutch Pinball Museum
See almost 80 rare and beautiful pinball machines that entertain children and nostalgic adults alike.
Image by Aad Hogendoorn
Thumb image by Aad Hogendoorn
All images courtesy of Museumnacht 010
› How to disappear completely
Garage Rotterdam
Explore the intangible states between appearing and disappearing in a new group exhibition.
› Expedition in the Dark
Het Oogziekenhuis
An expedition through a completely dark area will require you to use your senses of hearing, smell and touch to find your way.
› Haka Adrenalin Kick
Rotterdam Maritime Museum
The adrenalin will flow through your veins when you witness a real Haka, a dance style originating from the Maori of New Zealand.
› Oxygen Energy Boost
Rotterdam Maritime Museum
A futuristic oxygen bar will pump you up with health and energy.