Reggae Rotterdam 2017

Reggae Rotterdam 2017Festivals / Rotterdam
30 July, 1pm – 11pm
Euromastpart (Het Park)
Rotterdam
New open air festival Reggae Rotterdam brings a bunch of positivity and culture to the city!
Reggae Rotterdam
Reggae Rotterdam is the first broadly oriented Reggae Festival for all ages in the Benelux. Mixing distinctive and high-quality elements, the event presents a unique, international line-up on multiple stages.
Live-acts can be found all over the city, as well as gastronomic delights and workshops by local organisations.
This unique combination of music, culture and entertainment is great for all ages.
Lineup
The lineup includes international talents including:
› Alpha Blondy
› Gentleman
› Eek-a-Mouse
› Kenny B
› Sabrina Starke
› Beenie Man
› Wayne Wonder
› King Siloh Soundsystem
