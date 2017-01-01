 
Reggae Rotterdam 2017

Festivals / Rotterdam
30 July, 1pm – 11pm

A:
Euromastpart (Het Park)
Rotterdam
W:
https://reggaerotterdam.nl/?lang=en
(0)

New open air festival Reggae Rotterdam brings a bunch of positivity and culture to the city!

Reggae Rotterdam

Reggae Rotterdam is the first broadly oriented Reggae Festival for all ages in the Benelux. Mixing distinctive and high-quality elements, the event presents a unique, international line-up on multiple stages.

Live-acts can be found all over the city, as well as gastronomic delights and workshops by local organisations.

This unique combination of music, culture and entertainment is great for all ages.

Lineup

The lineup includes international talents including:
Alpha Blondy
Gentleman
Eek-a-Mouse
Kenny B
Sabrina Starke
Beenie Man
Wayne Wonder
King Siloh Soundsystem

