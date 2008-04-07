Motel Mozaique 2017

Motel Mozaïque is a music and performance art festival occurring annually in multiple venues in Rotterdam.

Pop music and performing arts

Known for its distinct programme, Motel Mozaïque connects visual and performing arts with pop music and dance at a variety of interesting indoor venues around the city.

During the festival, visitors can also opt to stay the night in remarkable locations, like tree huts and rooftops, specially constructed by participating artists!

Highlights

Here are some highlights you definitely shouldn’t miss at Motel Mozaique:

› Grandaddy

In Grandaddy, Lyle and his lo-fi friends have been stuck in the nineties with their "atmospheric electronic Americana".

› Lisa Hannigan

Lisa Hannigan has a sweet voice and writes songs inspired by the sea.

› The Lemon Twigs

Go back to the 70s with The Lemon Twigs, who use influences from David Bowie and the Beatles to create a new sound.



All images courtesy of Motel Mozaique