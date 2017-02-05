International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017

International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017Festivals / Rotterdam
25 January - 05 February 2017
Rotterdam
The prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) returns to present an amazingly diverse selection of films, parties and networking events for their 46th edition!
IFFR and developing world cinema
What makes the IFFR consistently stand out is its focus on international cinema. The festival helps talented, independent filmmakers from all across the world to reach the broadest possible audiences.
The festival is known for its innovative programming and its focus on independent works. Quality films from many different countries are presented to a large, international audience in Rotterdam with the aim of inspiring and broadening horizons.
Four sections
IFFR divides the festival programme up into four sections:
› Bright Future
Bright Future presents upcoming talents with a unique style and vision.
› Voices
Voices consists of films with an outspoken view on the world we live in.
› Deep Focus
Deep Focus zooms in on the diversity of cinema itself, through retrospectives, masterclasses and various compilations.
› Perspectives
Perspectives houses films that approach relevant social and political themes, or investigate the boundaries between visual arts, music and other media.
IFFR programme
The first movies that were announced to be screened during IFFR 2017 include:
› Elon Doesn't Believe in Death
Ricardo Alves Jr. - Brazil
Elon’s wife suddenly disappears, sending him on a search through hospitals, morgues and the whole city of Belo Horizonte.
The Levelling
Antes que cante el gallo
Home
All images courtesy of International Film Festival Rotterdam
› All the Cities of the North
Dane Komljen - Servia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Two men living in an abandoned bungalow park have to restore their balance after a third person moves in. This story researches the vulnerability of human coexistence.
› The Levelling
Hope Dickson Leach - UK
Clover returns to her family farm after her brother’s death, and is forced to deal with her emotional issues.
› Fake
Tatsuya Mori - Japan
A documentary about Mamoru Samuragochi, who was called the Japanese Beethoven. He was called out for claiming compositions that weren’t his, and for lying about being deaf.
› Jackie
Pablo Larraín - UK
Jackie, the wife of John F. Kennedy, experiences the days after his assassination.
› Paterson
Jim Jarmusch - US
Adam Driver has a simple life, and writes poetry in his free time. This "loving observer is lovingly observed" in this small oasis of a film.
› Belle Dormant
Adolfo Arrieta – Spain / France
In this modern retelling of The Sleeping Beauty, set in the year 2000, the focus is on the bored prince Egon who plays drums. While his father disapproves, he heads out into the enchanted forest to save the princess.
IFFR Live
The IFFR Live programme is the biggest film festival screening in the world, streaming six IFFR Live shows from Rotterdam simultaneously to more than 45 cinemas in every corner of Europe and beyond.
All audiences can join in the discussion at IFFR using #livecinema.