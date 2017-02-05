International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017

The prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) returns to present an amazingly diverse selection of films, parties and networking events for their 46th edition!

IFFR and developing world cinema

What makes the IFFR consistently stand out is its focus on international cinema. The festival helps talented, independent filmmakers from all across the world to reach the broadest possible audiences.

The festival is known for its innovative programming and its focus on independent works. Quality films from many different countries are presented to a large, international audience in Rotterdam with the aim of inspiring and broadening horizons.

Four sections

IFFR divides the festival programme up into four sections:

› Bright Future

Bright Future presents upcoming talents with a unique style and vision.

› Voices

Voices consists of films with an outspoken view on the world we live in.

› Deep Focus

Deep Focus zooms in on the diversity of cinema itself, through retrospectives, masterclasses and various compilations.

› Perspectives

Perspectives houses films that approach relevant social and political themes, or investigate the boundaries between visual arts, music and other media.

IFFR programme

The first movies that were announced to be screened during IFFR 2017 include:

› Elon Doesn't Believe in Death

Ricardo Alves Jr. - Brazil

Elon’s wife suddenly disappears, sending him on a search through hospitals, morgues and the whole city of Belo Horizonte.



