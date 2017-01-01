Hidden Gardens 2017

Take a look behind the hedges and fences into the unknown, and surprisingly green side of Rotterdam!

About Hidden Gardens

During Hidden Gardens (Verborgen Tuinen), owners of almost 100 private and shared gardens will be opening their doors to the general public, laying bare the green backstage of the bustling city.

Make the city green

Hidden Gardens is an initiative to show citizens how to work together in making the city green, ecologically balanced and full of special flora and fauna.

All images courtesy of Verborgen Tuinen