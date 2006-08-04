 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Duizel in het Park 2017

Duizel in het Park 2017

Festivals / Rotterdam
August 04-06

A:
Vroesenpark
Rotterdam
W:
http://duizelinhetpark.nl/
(0)

Go on an excursion with literature, art, theatre and music, and discover a break from city life at Duizel in het Park!

Cultural festival

Duizel in het Park is a cultural festival that takes place in the Vroesenpark on the edge of Rotterdam.

Popular with visitors of all ages, this outdoor event features a diverse mix of adventurous theatre, music and storytellers with which the festival aims to creatively engage visitors in a pleasant and relaxed way.

There will also be various food trucks. Bring a picnic blanket, find a good spot and enjoy the cosy festival atmosphere!

Duizel in het Park highlights 2017

This year’s programme is very diverse, offering romantic songs and tough blues music, street slang and a literature award.


All images taken from YouTube video by 25 EPS Videoproducties

The performances take place on various special stages in intimate settings between the trees and by the water. Artists and acts include:

Mitch Rivers

Sweet blues played by a former punk rock street musician.

ELLA

A universe of ambience, pop and electronica.

Pip Blom

A successful band that plays catchy indie pop with a twist.

STIL.het paviljoen

Two life-size globes - one holds a wintry still scene, and the other is for you to enter.

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more