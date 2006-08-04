Duizel in het Park 2017

Go on an excursion with literature, art, theatre and music, and discover a break from city life at Duizel in het Park!

Cultural festival

Duizel in het Park is a cultural festival that takes place in the Vroesenpark on the edge of Rotterdam.

Popular with visitors of all ages, this outdoor event features a diverse mix of adventurous theatre, music and storytellers with which the festival aims to creatively engage visitors in a pleasant and relaxed way.

There will also be various food trucks. Bring a picnic blanket, find a good spot and enjoy the cosy festival atmosphere!

Duizel in het Park highlights 2017

This year’s programme is very diverse, offering romantic songs and tough blues music, street slang and a literature award.



All images taken from YouTube video by 25 EPS Videoproducties