Duizel in het Park 2017

Duizel in het Park 2017Festivals / Rotterdam
August 04-06
Rotterdam
Go on an excursion with literature, art, theatre and music, and discover a break from city life at Duizel in het Park!
Cultural festival
Duizel in het Park is a cultural festival that takes place in the Vroesenpark on the edge of Rotterdam.
Popular with visitors of all ages, this outdoor event features a diverse mix of adventurous theatre, music and storytellers with which the festival aims to creatively engage visitors in a pleasant and relaxed way.
There will also be various food trucks. Bring a picnic blanket, find a good spot and enjoy the cosy festival atmosphere!
Duizel in het Park highlights 2017
This year’s programme is very diverse, offering romantic songs and tough blues music, street slang and a literature award.
All images taken from YouTube video by 25 EPS Videoproducties
The performances take place on various special stages in intimate settings between the trees and by the water. Artists and acts include:
› Mitch Rivers
Sweet blues played by a former punk rock street musician.
› ELLA
A universe of ambience, pop and electronica.
› Pip Blom
A successful band that plays catchy indie pop with a twist.
› STIL.het paviljoen
Two life-size globes - one holds a wintry still scene, and the other is for you to enter.