Visit a temporary city park, located at 30 metres height, with a view of the most beautiful skyline in the Netherlands!

DÂK is a pop-up hangout on the rooftop of Parking Westblaak, which can be accessed for three weeks in July and August.

Local holiday

At DÂK, you can have a local holiday by tasting influences from world cities like New York, Berlin and Barcelona, Rotterdam-style! Live music from all over the world is played while visitors enjoy a cold beer or margarita.

All images courtesy of DÂK

Thumb image by Ossip van Duivenbode