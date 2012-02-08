Art Rotterdam Week 2017Festivals / Rotterdam
February 08-12
Rotterdam
Get acquainted with the best of contemporary art during the Art Rotterdam Week 2017!
Art Rotterdam Week
Art Rotterdam Week will feature its 18th edition in 2017. Over 25.000 art lovers and collectors can enjoy a plethora of participating galleries and artists presenting the latest developments in visual art in a variety of exhibition concepts.
Almost 50 percent of the participants are international. Represented are Belgium, Germany and England, as well as other countries.
Art Rotterdam
February 9-12
The main fair, Art Rotterdam, has been lauded as being among the top of winter and art fairs. Its aim at young and varied creations offers a unique insight into the latest developments in the international art world.
Renowned galleries revel on this platform by showing off grand unique exhibitions, projections, performances, immersive works and other innovative shows and creations.
Art Rotterdam will take place at the large premises of the Van Nellefabriek, a spectacular coffee and tobacco factory and a World Heritage site since 2014.
All images courtesy of Art Rotterdam
Various sections of art
Art Rotterdam consists of various sections located in the old work spaces of the factory, like the Main Section, the New Art Section and Projections and Intersections.
Each focuses on its own theme, such as future talent, non-profit spaces and artist’s initiatives.
Selected exhibitions in Rotterdam
Other parts of Rotterdam will feature interesting exhibitions, as well! Among others, you will find:
› Mad about Surrealism
Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen
› Human Digital: a symbiotic love affair
Kunsthal Rotterdam
› Europe. What else?
Nederlands Fotomuseum
› How to disappear completely
Garage Rotterdam
Check out the Art Rotterdam Week programme.