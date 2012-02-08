Get acquainted with the best of contemporary art during the Art Rotterdam Week 2017!

Art Rotterdam Week

Art Rotterdam Week will feature its 18th edition in 2017. Over 25.000 art lovers and collectors can enjoy a plethora of participating galleries and artists presenting the latest developments in visual art in a variety of exhibition concepts.

Almost 50 percent of the participants are international. Represented are Belgium, Germany and England, as well as other countries.

Art Rotterdam

February 9-12

The main fair, Art Rotterdam, has been lauded as being among the top of winter and art fairs. Its aim at young and varied creations offers a unique insight into the latest developments in the international art world.

Renowned galleries revel on this platform by showing off grand unique exhibitions, projections, performances, immersive works and other innovative shows and creations.

Art Rotterdam will take place at the large premises of the Van Nellefabriek, a spectacular coffee and tobacco factory and a World Heritage site since 2014.

All images courtesy of Art Rotterdam