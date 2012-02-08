 
Art Rotterdam Week 2017

Festivals / Rotterdam
February 08-12

Across the city. Main: Van Nellefabriek, Van Nelleweg 1
Rotterdam
http://www.artrotterdamweek.com
Get acquainted with the best of contemporary art during the Art Rotterdam Week 2017!

Art Rotterdam Week

Art Rotterdam Week will feature its 18th edition in 2017. Over 25.000 art lovers and collectors can enjoy a plethora of participating galleries and artists presenting the latest developments in visual art in a variety of exhibition concepts.

Almost 50 percent of the participants are international. Represented are Belgium, Germany and England, as well as other countries.

Art Rotterdam

February 9-12
The main fair, Art Rotterdam, has been lauded as being among the top of winter and art fairs. Its aim at young and varied creations offers a unique insight into the latest developments in the international art world.

Renowned galleries revel on this platform by showing off grand unique exhibitions, projections, performances, immersive works and other innovative shows and creations.

Art Rotterdam will take place at the large premises of the Van Nellefabriek, a spectacular coffee and tobacco factory and a World Heritage site since 2014.

Various sections of art

Art Rotterdam consists of various sections located in the old work spaces of the factory, like the Main Section, the New Art Section and Projections and Intersections.

Each focuses on its own theme, such as future talent, non-profit spaces and artist’s initiatives.

Selected exhibitions in Rotterdam

Other parts of Rotterdam will feature interesting exhibitions, as well! Among others, you will find:

Mad about Surrealism

Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

Human Digital: a symbiotic love affair

Kunsthal Rotterdam

Europe. What else?

Nederlands Fotomuseum

How to disappear completely

Garage Rotterdam

Check out the Art Rotterdam Week programme.

