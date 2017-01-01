OBJECT Rotterdam 2017 | modern design fair

OBJECT Rotterdam 2017 | modern design fairFairs / Rotterdam
February 10-12, 11am - 7pm
Rotterdam
Check out three days full of contemporary design by up-and-coming talents on the classy ship ss Rotterdam!
Design, art and fashion
OBJECT Rotterdam is a unique fair for contemporary design. You will find limited editions and unique pieces that are the result of a crossover of design, art and fashion.
The fair presents work by more than 60 national and international designers from different disciplines, using a wide variety of materials.
2017 edition
The 2017 edition of OBJECT Rotterdam focuses on rising stars. Over 75 well-known and upcoming designers will present their innovating objects.
Discover the "coffee bricks" by Rietveld Academy student Mayra Sérgio, "autonomous jewellery" of Sae Honda and "magical lamps" by Onno Adriaanse.
Also on show is the furniture made of recycled paper by WooJai Lee and the subtle leather structures by Sally Schoen.
For the 2017 edition, the Rotterdam based designer Isaac Monté creates a spectacular installation: right at the entrance of the fair, 20.000 butterflies will welcome you.
Check out the ss Rotterdam
The ss Rotterdam is the "Grande Dame" of the port of Rotterdam, located at the top of Katendrecht. OBJECT Rotterdam will be hosted in the dining rooms, sleeping cabins and on the indoor and outdoor decks of the impressive cruise ship.
Michael Barnaart van Bergen
Thumb image: Bernotat&Co, by Marleen Sleeuwits
All images courtesy of OBJECT Rotterdam
Sailing to the fair
During OBJECT Rotterdam, the special shuttle boat Thalassa will bring visitors from the Wilhelminapier to the ship. After an enjoyable 30-minute cruise, visitors can board the fair at the spectacular hull of the famous ss Rotterdam.
Specials on board
Specials on board include access to the old and impressive machine rooms of the ship, where the Workshop of Wonders presents a large selection of extraordinary Dutch chair designs, from the past as well as the present.
Another must-see is the old swimming pool designed by Rotterdam architect Maaskant, where you can find designer objects by Mae Engelgeer, Rick Tegelaar, Mieke Meijer and many others.
On Sunday, there will be a design auction with vintage pieces by Copier, Gispen, Pirelli and others.
In the dining rooms, decks and cabins of the ship, OBJECT launches furniture designs, textile installations, and lighting as well as fashion accessories by over a dozen of the best Dutch graduates.
In the hotel rooms that used to be old cabins, you’ll find a shop of fashion designer Michael Barnaart van Bergen and another one of fashion guru Margreeth Olsthoorn.