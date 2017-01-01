OBJECT Rotterdam 2017 | modern design fair

Check out three days full of contemporary design by up-and-coming talents on the classy ship ss Rotterdam!

Design, art and fashion

OBJECT Rotterdam is a unique fair for contemporary design. You will find limited editions and unique pieces that are the result of a crossover of design, art and fashion.

The fair presents work by more than 60 national and international designers from different disciplines, using a wide variety of materials.

2017 edition

The 2017 edition of OBJECT Rotterdam focuses on rising stars. Over 75 well-known and upcoming designers will present their innovating objects.

Discover the "coffee bricks" by Rietveld Academy student Mayra Sérgio, "autonomous jewellery" of Sae Honda and "magical lamps" by Onno Adriaanse.

Also on show is the furniture made of recycled paper by WooJai Lee and the subtle leather structures by Sally Schoen.

For the 2017 edition, the Rotterdam based designer Isaac Monté creates a spectacular installation: right at the entrance of the fair, 20.000 butterflies will welcome you.

Check out the ss Rotterdam

The ss Rotterdam is the "Grande Dame" of the port of Rotterdam, located at the top of Katendrecht. OBJECT Rotterdam will be hosted in the dining rooms, sleeping cabins and on the indoor and outdoor decks of the impressive cruise ship.



Michael Barnaart van Bergen

Thumb image: Bernotat&Co, by Marleen Sleeuwits

All images courtesy of OBJECT Rotterdam