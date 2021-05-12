Opera Days Rotterdam 2017

More than 100 performances will reveal the future of opera at various indoor and outdoor venues across the city at Opera Days Rotterdam!

Opera Days Rotterdam

Opera Days (Operadagen) Rotterdam is an international 10-day festival that offers contemporary opera and music theatre. It's not only aimed at aficionados but also intends to reach a new audience.

Festival theme for 2017: Departures

For the next four editions of the Rotterdam Opera Days, the theme will be "Lost and Found". The sub-theme for this year is "Departures", challenging audience and creatives to lose and find themselves with 2017 as the point of departure.

This theme will reveal heroic and topical stories of people who leave their familiar world behind, cross literal and symbolic boundaries, and undergo great changes in the hope of (re)discovering their identities.





Salih Kilec



Krista van der Net

Thumb image by Bas Czerwinski

All images courtesy of Operadagen Rotterdam