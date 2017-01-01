Beauty and the Beast - the magical panto

Beauty and the Beast - the magical pantoTheater / Other
January 26-29
Other
The classic story of Beauty and the Beast is being presented in a bona fide English panto by drama group IDEA!
Beauty and the Beast - the panto
The pantomime version of Beauty and the Beast is a delightful and hilarious performance for all ages, full of song, dance, fun and laughter.
The story starts when the young (and rather arrogant) King Tom is turned into an ugly Beast by Delilah, a scorned witch with a short temper.
Delilah makes sure this spell can only be overturned if someone loves the Beast unconditionally. But who will be able to love this monstrous and growling creature?
Good fairy Tulip and her apprentice Dandelion will need help from the Smith family to reverse the spell. When the family’s youngest daughter, Beauty, meets the Beast, he instantly in love with her. But is this love mutual?
Will Beauty be able to see his friendliness and love underneath all that ugliness? Will she manage to save the king? Come see the show, and find out for yourself!
What is a panto?
A panto, short for pantomime, is a unique kind of theatre performance that is presented around Christmas time in the UK.
Image from a previous IDEA panto
by Annemarie Louisa
Image from a previous IDEA panto
by Annemarie Louisa
Using classic fairy tales like Peter Pan and Little Red Riding Hood, the story is warped into a comical performance with all kinds of traditional aspects, from ancient Greek comedy styles and Italian Commedia dell’arte to other special ways to be silly and whimsical.
A beloved aspect of pantomimes is their popular use of audience participation. Children and adults alike are invited to boo and hiss at the villains, warn the heroes of their presence by shouting "He’s behind you", and sing along to the songs.
About IDEA
IDEA (International Drama group for English speaking Associates) was formed in 1992 as a means to allow English speaking people in the area of Dordrecht to participate in the production and performance of amateur theatricals.
Their major form of production is the annual Christmas panto. Over the years, IDEA has produced pantos virtually every year, much to the enjoyment of English expats and many Dutch people, who join in wholeheartedly.
Tickets to Beauty and the Beast
Buy your tickets to Beauty and the Beast here.