Beauty and the Beast - the magical panto

The classic story of Beauty and the Beast is being presented in a bona fide English panto by drama group IDEA!

Beauty and the Beast - the panto

The pantomime version of Beauty and the Beast is a delightful and hilarious performance for all ages, full of song, dance, fun and laughter.

The story starts when the young (and rather arrogant) King Tom is turned into an ugly Beast by Delilah, a scorned witch with a short temper.

Delilah makes sure this spell can only be overturned if someone loves the Beast unconditionally. But who will be able to love this monstrous and growling creature?

Good fairy Tulip and her apprentice Dandelion will need help from the Smith family to reverse the spell. When the family’s youngest daughter, Beauty, meets the Beast, he instantly in love with her. But is this love mutual?

Will Beauty be able to see his friendliness and love underneath all that ugliness? Will she manage to save the king? Come see the show, and find out for yourself!

What is a panto?

A panto, short for pantomime, is a unique kind of theatre performance that is presented around Christmas time in the UK.



Image from a previous IDEA panto

by Annemarie Louisa​



Image from a previous IDEA panto

by Annemarie Louisa​