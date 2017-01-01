Tulip Route 2017

The majority of Dutch tulips are grown in the Noordoostpolder in Flevoland. In April and May, huge fields will fill with colourful blooms in this area.

100 kilometres of tulip fields

A special 100-kilometre-long tulip route is laid out for people who wish to see this massive spectacle in all its glory. It takes you past 2.500 acres of the most impressive fields filled with flowers and special sights.

The Tulip route was elected one of the world’s most beautiful road trips by National Geographic in 2009.

Travel by car or bicycle

Due to its size, the route is generally taken by car. When exiting the A6, take exit 15 (Emmeloord De Munt) or 16 (Bant, Luttelgeest). There are also various interesting cycling and walking routes. See a map of the route here.



Mondrian Tulip Field, by Foto Rien

Courtesy of Tulpenfestival