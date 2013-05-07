 
Tulip Rally 2017

May 07-13

Koningin Astrid Boulevard, Noordwijk
http://www.tulpenrallye.nl/?lang=en
The eldest, largest and most famous classic car event of the Netherlands, the Tulip Rally, is back on the road!

Rally for classic cars

The Tulip Rally (Tulpenrallye) is a sportive and challenging rally for classic automobiles and their crews. This year, at the event’s 64th edition, 200 cars will be driving 2.515 kilometres in total.

Participating cars

Participating cars include anything from Fords and Volvos to Porsches, BMWs, Bentleys and Rolls Royces. All cars were built before 1972.

A thrilling race

Various classes (Expert, Touring, Sporting and Vintage) will be undertaking a thrilling race, riding various routes through Austria, Germany, France and Belgium.


YouTube video by Tulpenrallye, Dutch spoken

Participants have to find and list the controls at the exact passing times to stay in the race. At the end of each stage, participants meet, relax and network at unique lunch locations near where the stops are.

Finish line in Noordwijk

The finish line is in the Netherlands, in Noordwijk. Viewers in Noordwijk can cheer on the fine and triumphant oldies and classic vehicles as they wrap up the race at the Koningin Astrid Boulevard. The area will be closed off so that spectators are assured a great view.

