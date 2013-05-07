Tulip Rally 2017

The eldest, largest and most famous classic car event of the Netherlands, the Tulip Rally, is back on the road!

Rally for classic cars

The Tulip Rally (Tulpenrallye) is a sportive and challenging rally for classic automobiles and their crews. This year, at the event’s 64th edition, 200 cars will be driving 2.515 kilometres in total.

Participating cars

Participating cars include anything from Fords and Volvos to Porsches, BMWs, Bentleys and Rolls Royces. All cars were built before 1972.

A thrilling race

Various classes (Expert, Touring, Sporting and Vintage) will be undertaking a thrilling race, riding various routes through Austria, Germany, France and Belgium.



YouTube video by Tulpenrallye, Dutch spoken