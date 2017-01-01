National Restaurant Week 2017

National Restaurant Week 2017Other / Other
28 March - 14 April
The 10-year anniversary of National Restaurant Week, spring edition is the perfect way to visit a high-class restaurant at a great price!
Dutch restaurants at a discount
The anniversary edition of National Restaurant Week is an extra long, 18-day event during which prominent eateries serve a fantastic three-course dinner starting at only 27,50 euros, and a three-course lunch from 22,50 euros and up.
More than 1.000 restaurants that are known for taste and style are participating in the event. Included in the list of participating restaurants are Michelin-starred establishments, trendy new eateries, celebrity-backed hot-spots and timeless favourites.
National Restaurant Week aims to encourage residents to discover local restaurants and to try out the newest and finest cuisine at an affordable price.
By offering a three-course menu at a set rate at even some of the fanciest restaurants in the country, visitors are able to score fantastic meals at bargain prices.
Reserve early
Due to the popularity of the National Restaurant Week, most venues require early reservations.
To make it easier to book a table, the event’s organisers at DiningCity will compile a list with all the restaurants, available when reservations are open. It will be divided by province and include specific reservation instructions.
Michelin-starred restaurants may charge an additional fee of up to 12,50 euros.