National Restaurant Week 2017

The 10-year anniversary of National Restaurant Week, spring edition is the perfect way to visit a high-class restaurant at a great price!

Dutch restaurants at a discount

The anniversary edition of National Restaurant Week is an extra long, 18-day event during which prominent eateries serve a fantastic three-course dinner starting at only 27,50 euros, and a three-course lunch from 22,50 euros and up.

More than 1.000 restaurants that are known for taste and style are participating in the event. Included in the list of participating restaurants are Michelin-starred establishments, trendy new eateries, celebrity-backed hot-spots and timeless favourites.