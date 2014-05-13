National Mill Day 2017

National Mill Day is inviting visitors to come and take a closer look at the inner workings of the Dutch windmills on a day out full of activities!

About National Mill Day

During National Mill Day, almost all of the windmills (and other mills) in the Netherlands will be turning, and more than 950 of them will open up to the public.

The event is accompanied by various activities, many organised by millers all around the country. There will be pancake baking, children’s games, cycling routes, mill-themed fairs and parties.

Annually more than 100.000 people come out to enjoy National Mill Day, and every year the number rises. The event is organised by the De Hollandsche Molen association, an initiative that was started in 1923 to secure the upkeep of wind and water mills in the Netherlands.



Molen de Zwaan in Ouderkerd aan de Amstel

Photograph by C.A. Kramer



Rijssen Pelmolen

Photograph by Hans Noot

Thumb Photo by C.A. Kramer

All images courtesy of De Hollandsche Molen