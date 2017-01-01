Keukenhof 2017 | Spring opening

The Keukenhof is opening its doors for spring. Watch millions of multi-coloured flowers bloom in this beautiful Dutch park!

This year's theme: Dutch Design

The Keukenhof theme for 2017 is "Dutch Design", deriving inspiration from famous artists and designers such as Mondriaan and Rietveld.

Even today, Dutch designers are appreciated worldwide for their industry-leading designs in fashion, graphic design, architecture and furniture design.

Flower bulb mosaic

One of the highlights of the 2017 theme is the gigantic flower bulb mosaic, covering an area of 250m2 and consisting of 80.000 tulips, muscari and crocus.

This year’s mosaic depicts a Mondriaan painting combined with designer chairs.

About the Keukenhof

The Keukenhof is the international showcase for the Dutch floricultural sector, with a special emphasis on flower bulbs.

Over 100 participating flower companies display their living catalogue of various types of flora, numbering up to seven million spring-flowering bulbs.

The Keukenhof, which means "kitchen garden", has been around since the 15th century, and covers a whopping 32 hectares.





YouTube video by keukenhof



The 2017 Keukenhof Flower Mosaic: Dutch Design

Images courtesy of the Keukenhof