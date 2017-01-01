Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day 2017

On April 4, participating Ben & Jerry’s sellers around the globe will be giving patrons a scoop of their tasty ice cream, for free!

Free ice cream

Since 1979, Ben & Jerry’s has been hosting Free Cone Day to celebrate their first year of business and to thank their fans. To this day, they continue to show us their gratitude in the best way possible: with free fair trade ice cream!

The best thing about this tradition is that it has expanded to a variety of global locations, including the Netherlands.





Youtube video by Ben & Jerry's

All images courtesy of Unilever Nederland