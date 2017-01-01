Sand Sculpture Festival 2017

Impressive creations made entirely of sand can be admired in the Veluwe during the Sand Sculpture Festival!

Exploring our own country

This year’s theme for the sand sculptures will be "Exploring our own country". The iconic buildings, areas and attractions that the Netherlands is known for will inspire the sculptors.

Festival terrain

Once you enter the festival, just pick a province and start exploring! The terrain is fascinating whichever way you look. Curious little streets with sculptures hidden in the shop windows can lead to a grand representation of the Veluwe forest, including animals and sound effects.

The grounds are richly decorated with a sea of flowers surrounding the sand art.

Images courtesy of the Veluws Zandsculpturenfestijn