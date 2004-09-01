Redhead Days 2017

Redheads around the world, head for Breda for a glorious coming-together of people with copper, auburn and cherry-coloured hair at the largest ginger gathering in the world!

March of the redheads

Every year in September, redheads from over 80 countries have a natural instinct kick in that will urge them to pack up their sunscreen and migrate to Breda, in the south of the Netherlands. It is a long and arduous journey, but in the end it all pays off when they find their destination: the Redhead Days.

Whatever the shade or style of red hair, everyone is welcome.



YouTube video by Associated Press



YouTube video by HvL



YouTube video by Geoffrey Taylor

Thumb image from YouTube video by HvL