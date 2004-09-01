Redhead Days 2017

Redhead Days 2017Festivals / Other
September 01-04
Redheads around the world, head for Breda for a glorious coming-together of people with copper, auburn and cherry-coloured hair at the largest ginger gathering in the world!
March of the redheads
Every year in September, redheads from over 80 countries have a natural instinct kick in that will urge them to pack up their sunscreen and migrate to Breda, in the south of the Netherlands. It is a long and arduous journey, but in the end it all pays off when they find their destination: the Redhead Days.
Whatever the shade or style of red hair, everyone is welcome.
Activities
The day is designed to appeal to non-Dutch speakers, with all kinds of fun activities and shows. Activities include an exhibition in the Grote Kerk, and a mega fashion show on the Kasteelplein.
Of course, visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras and record the unique collection of fiery manes.
Non-red family welcome
Family and loved ones, even the ones with commoner’s hair colours, are welcome to come along to the free event and admire the happening.