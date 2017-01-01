Hortus Festival 2017

Several classical concerts will resound in the beautiful orangeries and conservatories of Hortus Botanicus Gardens in Amsterdam, Leiden, Utrecht and more!

This year's Hortus Festival will be the 14th edition of the greenest summer festival in the Netherlands.

Performances

The Hortus Ensemble will be performing earlier festival highlights, as well as brand new pieces, including a chamber opera by composer Robert de Raff, based on recently discovered letters about the lives of the famous Érard family.

Theme: Crown Jewels

This year, the Hortus Festival will sport the theme Crown Jewels, to match the current Year of the Botanical Gardens, for which a similarly themed exhibition will be displayed in 25 gardens.



