 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Hortus Festival 2017

Hortus Festival 2017

Festivals / Other
19 July - 27 August

W:
www.hortusfestival.nl
(0)

Several classical concerts will resound in the beautiful orangeries and conservatories of Hortus Botanicus Gardens in Amsterdam, Leiden, Utrecht and more!

This year's Hortus Festival will be the 14th edition of the greenest summer festival in the Netherlands.

Performances

The Hortus Ensemble will be performing earlier festival highlights, as well as brand new pieces, including a chamber opera by composer Robert de Raff, based on recently discovered letters about the lives of the famous Érard family.

Theme: Crown Jewels

This year, the Hortus Festival will sport the theme Crown Jewels, to match the current Year of the Botanical Gardens, for which a similarly themed exhibition will be displayed in 25 gardens.


Christine van Blitterswijk

Thumb Photo: Anne Meyer
All images courtey of the Hortus Festival

All of the participating "horti" will be presenting the most astounding trees and plants from their collection, with special attention for the endangered and forgotten species.

Locations

The locations participating in the Hortus Festival are:
Hortus Botanicus Amsterdam
Oude Hortus Utrecht
Hortus Botanicus Leiden
Hortus Botanicus Haren
Belmonte Arboretum Wageningen

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more