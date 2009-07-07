Gorcums Hippie Festival 2017

The annual Gorcums Hippie Festival is back in Gorinchem for another edition of 1960s music, market fun and ambience!

About Gorcums Hippie Festival

Now in its 11th edition, the Gorcums Hippie Festival welcomes visitors from all over the Netherlands looking for a taste of the 1960s.

A feature of the festival is always the list of tribute and cover bands that play quality versions of anything from The Doors to Cat Stevens to The Rolling Stones.

During the day programme, visitors can relax on the wide grassy lawns, enjoy some food served in quintessentially '60s Volkswagen vans, listen to music or take a swim in the relaxing waters of the Merwede River.

Always a favourite, the Hippie Bazaar will be back selling clothes, headbands, jewellery and enough peace signs and tie-dye to hold you over until next year!