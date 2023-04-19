For a real Dutch spring celebration, head over to the bulb region to view the Flower Parade 2017!

Showing off Dutch flowers

The Flower Parade, or Bloemencorso, is a colourful procession that is aimed to show off Dutch flower bulb cultivation in all its glory.

Thousands of bright blooms of various locally-grown flowers such as hyacinths, tulips and daffodils become decorations on about 20 gigantic floats and over 30 luxurious and special vehicles.

Performers and marching bands accompany the procession through the entire bulb-growing area. There is plenty of room along the whole route for thousands of visitors.

The Flower Parade of the Dutch bulb region is the only event of this calibre that occurs in the springtime, and it is rare in that it's constructed and composed of bulb flowers.

This year’s theme is "Dutch Design", which you will recognise in the float decorations.

What is the Dutch bulb region?

The Dutch bulb region is a district in the west of the Netherlands, between the cities of Haarlem and Leiden.This area is famous for its history of bulb-growing cultivation, which flourishes to this day.



YouTube video by Jur Media Productie



YouTube video by BloemencorsoNL

Thumb image from YouTube video by BloemencorsoNL