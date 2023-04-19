Flower Parade 2017Festivals / Other
April 19-23
For a real Dutch spring celebration, head over to the bulb region to view the Flower Parade 2017!
Showing off Dutch flowers
The Flower Parade, or Bloemencorso, is a colourful procession that is aimed to show off Dutch flower bulb cultivation in all its glory.
Thousands of bright blooms of various locally-grown flowers such as hyacinths, tulips and daffodils become decorations on about 20 gigantic floats and over 30 luxurious and special vehicles.
Performers and marching bands accompany the procession through the entire bulb-growing area. There is plenty of room along the whole route for thousands of visitors.
The Flower Parade of the Dutch bulb region is the only event of this calibre that occurs in the springtime, and it is rare in that it's constructed and composed of bulb flowers.
This year’s theme is "Dutch Design", which you will recognise in the float decorations.
What is the Dutch bulb region?
The Dutch bulb region is a district in the west of the Netherlands, between the cities of Haarlem and Leiden.This area is famous for its history of bulb-growing cultivation, which flourishes to this day.
Every spring, whole stretches of land sport row upon row of colourful blooms, attracting millions of admirers from all over the world.
Flower Parade schedule
If you’re not sure where you can get the best view of the beautiful Flower Parade, have a look at the schedule:
› The parade floats will be decorated in Sassenheim from Wednesday, April 19 to Friday, April 21.
› On Friday evening the illuminated Flower Parade will travel through Noordwijkerhout.
› At 9.30am on Saturday, April 22, the Flower Parade will depart from the Wilhelminaboulevard in Noordwijk. It will pass by the Keukenhof. At around 9.30pm, the illuminated parade will arrive in the centre of Haarlem.
› On Sunday, April 23, all the parade floats will be on display at the Gedempte Oude Gracht / Nassaulaan.