Festival Cement 2017

Festival Cement

Festival Cement is the place to be for those who want to discover the latest generation of theatre makers, choreographers and writers. A range of venues and locations around ‘s-Hertogenbosch present unique shows from up close, in the best possible setting.

Special performances

An intimate meeting of audiences, creators and creative professionals takes place in this collection of special performances by Dutch and Flemish theatre makers and choreographers, who largely cater to an international audience.

English speakers welcome

The extensive programme includes quite some performances that do not require an understanding of any specific language to understand, or are English-spoken. Here are the performances you can enjoy:

› Tide

Bára Sigfúsdóttir and Eivind Lønning



​© Nanna Dis



Dance and music, everything flows together in Tide. Sound and silence, movement and stillness freely blend together into one experience.

Two performers help you broaden your senses from just sight and hearing, to touch and feeling with your entire being.

› Double Bill dance performance

Two dance performances are presented together in the Double Bill:

- Yeah but No but Yeah

Hilde Elbers



​© Tessel Schmidt

Yeah but No but Yeah approaches the challenges of dealing with boundaries in a personal and physical form through dance. How do we uphold our boundaries while still flowing and moving forward?

- Have I Been Here Before

Marie Goeminne



​© Eva Gjaltema

A painting moves and breathes in Have I Been Here Before, in an attempt to discuss the matters that are too intimate or overwhelming to talk about. An organic montage of movement, projection and sound gives a voice to the things we are usually silent about.

› Stopping the World

Joey Schrauwen



​© Joey Schrauwen

Stopping the World brings the moving body in touch with the fear of facing death. A construction in the shape of a spinning wheel is used in this dance performance to symbolise the search for immobility in our world of constant motion.

› An Incomplete Life

Wild Vlees

Wild Vlees wonders why we want to preserve human life on this planet at all costs. An Incomplete Life considers the ultimate conclusion, resulting in an attempt to come to an acceptance of death.



