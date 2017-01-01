Day of the Castle 2017

More than 100 castles, castle grounds and ruins open their gates to the public and offer interesting tours, great views and fun activities!

About the Day of the Castle

During Day of the Castle (Dag van het Kasteel) on Whit Monday, visitors are invited to enter over 100 classic buildings, enjoy the atmosphere of the middle ages and admire the riches of the 17th and 18th centuries. Many castles will be accessible for free or at a discount.

Various locations offer living history presentations, demonstrations by falconers, knights and performers, and music or theatre performances.

Day of the Castle shows the part these majestic buildings play as important icons of the everyday Dutch landscape, and the importance of their upkeep as cultural heritage.





Huis Vilsteren



Slot Zuylen

Thumb image: Kasteel de Haar

All images courtesy of Dag van het Kasteel