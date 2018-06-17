Day of Architecture 2017

Day of Architecture 2017Festivals / Other
June 17-18
Take a look behind the scenes of intriguing buildings during the Day of Architecture in the Netherlands!
Day of Architecture
The Day of Architecture is an annual event during which visitors get the opportunity to gain entry to homes, offices and other fascinating iconic buildings that are usually closed off to the public, and admire their design and development throughout the years.
This year’s Day of Architecture will be extra grand, taking place for two days in the weekend of June 17 and 18. Special activities will be organised in the opened locations, such as tours, performances, lectures and excursions.
Thumb image photographs by Ossip van Duivenbode
Locations
The Day of Architecture will take place in locations all around the Netherlands, including:
› Amsterdam
Amsterdam will be focusing its Day of Architecture on the Amstelkwartier, where a huge building project aims to create over 50.000 homes by the year 2025. Themes are redevelopment, restoration and diversity.
› Rotterdam
The Day of Architecture in Rotterdam will focus on the waterside, and take place in the Maritime District and the Wilhelminapier.
› Utrecht
The Day of Architecture in Utrecht will show exciting local developments.You can participate in tours and a Pecha Kucha Night of Secret Cinema.
› Eindhoven
The Eindhoven Day of Architecture will lead you past a bicycle route through remarkable residential areas and other buildings.