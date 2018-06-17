Day of Architecture 2017

Take a look behind the scenes of intriguing buildings during the Day of Architecture in the Netherlands!

Day of Architecture

The Day of Architecture is an annual event during which visitors get the opportunity to gain entry to homes, offices and other fascinating iconic buildings that are usually closed off to the public, and admire their design and development throughout the years.

This year’s Day of Architecture will be extra grand, taking place for two days in the weekend of June 17 and 18. Special activities will be organised in the opened locations, such as tours, performances, lectures and excursions.

Thumb image photographs by Ossip van Duivenbode