Chinese New Year 2017

We are heading into the year of the rooster on January 28, marking the beginning of a new year!

Gong xi fa cai, or Happy New Year!

Year of the Rooster

In various Asian countries, each lunar year is related to an animal sign according to a 12-year cycle. The rooster ranks 10th in the zodiac.

Every year links an animal and an element together. As this year’s element is fire, 2016 is the year of the fire rooster.

If the rooster is your birth sign, don’t get too excited. According to Chinese astrology, the year of your birth-sign is the most unlucky time to be in and extra care is needed.

On the plus side, roosters symbolise dawn and new beginnings, and they are said to be very good at getting back on their feet.

Celebrate in the Netherlands

Every year, Chinese New Year is celebrated in certain locations in the Netherlands. Traditional lion dances, fireworks and decorations will pop up in areas where many Chinese people gather.

Want to celebrate the Chinese New Year without travelling abroad? Check out the celebrations in Amsterdam, The Hague or Rotterdam!

Although the official Chinese New Year will be on January 28, not all celebrations will take place on this specific date.

› Celebrations in Rotterdam

China Markt, Wijkpark Het Oude Westen

January 23-29

Chinese New Year in Rotterdam will be an extended celebration, lasting a grand seven days, and featuring various events.

