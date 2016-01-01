Chinese New Year 2017

Chinese New Year 2017Festivals / Other
January 23-29
We are heading into the year of the rooster on January 28, marking the beginning of a new year!
Gong xi fa cai, or Happy New Year!
Year of the Rooster
In various Asian countries, each lunar year is related to an animal sign according to a 12-year cycle. The rooster ranks 10th in the zodiac.
Every year links an animal and an element together. As this year’s element is fire, 2016 is the year of the fire rooster.
If the rooster is your birth sign, don’t get too excited. According to Chinese astrology, the year of your birth-sign is the most unlucky time to be in and extra care is needed.
On the plus side, roosters symbolise dawn and new beginnings, and they are said to be very good at getting back on their feet.
Celebrate in the Netherlands
Every year, Chinese New Year is celebrated in certain locations in the Netherlands. Traditional lion dances, fireworks and decorations will pop up in areas where many Chinese people gather.
Want to celebrate the Chinese New Year without travelling abroad? Check out the celebrations in Amsterdam, The Hague or Rotterdam!
Although the official Chinese New Year will be on January 28, not all celebrations will take place on this specific date.
› Celebrations in Rotterdam
China Markt, Wijkpark Het Oude Westen
Chinese New Year in Rotterdam will be an extended celebration, lasting a grand seven days, and featuring various events.
The city centre will be the stage for a traditional dragon dance, as a retelling of an old story of a man-devouring dragon that terrorised the empire around New Year’s, and was scared away by a group of men dressed up as a lion.
Lion dance
During the celebrations, the mayor of Rotterdam will paint in the eyes of the Chinese lion’s costume, which will bring It to life and present an acrobatic dance.
Fireworks
On January 28, the lunar calendar’s real New Year’s Day,the Rotterdam celebrations will be concluded with a spectacular firework show in Wijkpark Oude Westen, at 8pm.
› Celebrations in Amsterdam
Zeedijk, Nieuwmarkt, Chinatown
January 28
The Chinese New Year is usually a time for people to visit the temple. You can visit the Buddhist temple Fo Guang Shan He Hua on the Zeedijk in Amsterdam.
You could also stop by at the Bijenkorf, Hotel Krasnapolsky and Cafe-restaurant Majestic for various activities and workshops.
Festivities in Amsterdam include a firework show, dragon dances and lots of Oriental food!
› Celebrations in The Hague
Chinatown, City Hall and Spui
January 28
The Hague will be celebrating both in the local Chinatown and in the inner city. The area outside of the City Hall will be the stage for dragon dances and lions, with fireworks at the Spui, and performances by Chinese and Dutch artists in the Atrium.