Carnival parade Enschede 2017...

The main Carnival celebration of Enschede, known as Krekkelstad during the festivities, is a fun parade through the city featuring floats, costumed troupes, dancers and music.

This creative and child-friendly parade is the perfect occasion for people who want to check out a mellow Carnival celebration in the north-east part of the Netherlands.

Carnival in Enschede

Carnival in Enschede goes as far back as 1960, but never became as big a Carnival city as some of the more southern cities.

The traditional playful character of Carnival is present in the Enschede version as much as anywhere! Costumes and floats that satirise current topics, from economic crises to popular movies, could be seen in previous editions.

As the Enschede Carnival parade is especially popular among children, lots of parent-child costumes pop up as well.

The parade route

Carnival associations will join the parade in a colourful mass of decorated floats and costumed groups, starting at the Parkweg by the Volkspark. They leave at exactly 11.11am.



YouTube video by TV Enschede FM