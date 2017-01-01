Carnival parade Enschede 2017...

Carnival parade Enschede 2017Festivals / Other
25 February, 11.11am
The main Carnival celebration of Enschede, known as Krekkelstad during the festivities, is a fun parade through the city featuring floats, costumed troupes, dancers and music.
This creative and child-friendly parade is the perfect occasion for people who want to check out a mellow Carnival celebration in the north-east part of the Netherlands.
Carnival in Enschede
Carnival in Enschede goes as far back as 1960, but never became as big a Carnival city as some of the more southern cities.
The traditional playful character of Carnival is present in the Enschede version as much as anywhere! Costumes and floats that satirise current topics, from economic crises to popular movies, could be seen in previous editions.
As the Enschede Carnival parade is especially popular among children, lots of parent-child costumes pop up as well.
The parade route
Carnival associations will join the parade in a colourful mass of decorated floats and costumed groups, starting at the Parkweg by the Volkspark. They leave at exactly 11.11am.
YouTube video by TV Enschede FM
The route will pass through the Enschede city centre and end at the Molenstraat, where the award ceremony and after party will take place.
Parade categories
The parade has seven categories for the participating floats and marchers. Each category awards a separate prize to the best float or costume:
› Honorary groups (Prince Carnival and his fellows, dancers and music)
› Large floats (six metres long or more)
› Small floats
› Large groups of people (15 or more)
› Small groups of people (three to 14)
› Singles or couples
› Vehicles and people who advertise in a humorous fashion
Carnival in Oldenzaal
After the parade in Enschede, you could visit the grand parade in Oldenzaal the next day on February 26!
About half an hour's drive away, Oldenzaal is known as a real Carnival town and the Big Carnival Parade of Twente, as the procession is called, is quite popular.