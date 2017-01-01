Breda Jazz Festival 2017

For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
May 25-28
The Breda Jazz Festival fills the city centre with jazz music and atmosphere!
47th Breda Jazz Festival
Already celebrating its 47th edition this year, the Breda Jazz Festival turns the city into one big stage for four days, starting on Ascension Day.
Every year, around 250.000 visitors from around the world make their way over to Breda for this beloved music event.
Jazz and all kinds of related styles will be performed by local and international treasures with promising talents, who know how to keep the air buzzing with music.
All images courtesy of Breda Jazz Festival
175 concerts
Approximately 175 concerts will be performed on a total of 16 stages, and almost all of them are free.
