Breda Jazz Festival 2017

The Breda Jazz Festival fills the city centre with jazz music and atmosphere!

47th Breda Jazz Festival

Already celebrating its 47th edition this year, the Breda Jazz Festival turns the city into one big stage for four days, starting on Ascension Day.

Every year, around 250.000 visitors from around the world make their way over to Breda for this beloved music event.

Jazz and all kinds of related styles will be performed by local and international treasures with promising talents, who know how to keep the air buzzing with music.





All images courtesy of Breda Jazz Festival