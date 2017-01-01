Elfia 2017

You'll never dream alone! Sharing your most fantastical dreams with others is what Elfia is all about.

The magical realm of Elfia

Elfia is a fantasy event, described by the organisers as a "magical realm". Twice a year the gateway opens into our world, and the spring edition is taking place at Kasteel de Haar in Haarzuilens.

At this enchanting convention you can enjoy the wonderful company of various exhibitors who offer music, merchandise, games, workshops and presentations, all in the spirit of Elf Fantasy.

25th edition

This will be the 25th edition of Elfia at Haarzuilens, and the anniversary theme will be: Good Faeries, Bad Faeries. An iconic book of fairy art by Brian Froud of the same name will serve as great inspiration for those thinking of wearing a costume.

Cosplay at Elfia

Elves, steampunk, vampires, dragons and goblins, you’ll find all kinds of styles and dream creatures that embody the fantastical, the beautiful and the horrifying.





YouTube video by Cellar Darling