Elfia 2017

Elfia 2017Fairs / Other
April 29-30
Other
You'll never dream alone! Sharing your most fantastical dreams with others is what Elfia is all about.
The magical realm of Elfia
Elfia is a fantasy event, described by the organisers as a "magical realm". Twice a year the gateway opens into our world, and the spring edition is taking place at Kasteel de Haar in Haarzuilens.
At this enchanting convention you can enjoy the wonderful company of various exhibitors who offer music, merchandise, games, workshops and presentations, all in the spirit of Elf Fantasy.
25th edition
This will be the 25th edition of Elfia at Haarzuilens, and the anniversary theme will be: Good Faeries, Bad Faeries. An iconic book of fairy art by Brian Froud of the same name will serve as great inspiration for those thinking of wearing a costume.
Cosplay at Elfia
Elves, steampunk, vampires, dragons and goblins, you’ll find all kinds of styles and dream creatures that embody the fantastical, the beautiful and the horrifying.
YouTube video by Cellar Darling
The grounds at Kasteel de Haar are often a gathering place for cosplay artists to show off their original creations during the event. You'll see plenty of costumes inspired by characters from tales like Alice in Wonderland, Lord of the Rings, and much more.
For a real Elfia experience, design your own fantasy costume and wear it to the event, or simply go as yourself and enjoy the creations of your fellow visitors!
Performance programme
The extensive programme at Elfia includes performances by musicians, storytellers and stuntmen, battle re-enactments (including one from Middle-Earth) and medieval demonstrations like archery and heraldry. 13 different stages will feature all kinds of shows.
Highlights of this year’s programme are:
› Cellar Darling, musical storytellers
› Spectacular Kala fire shows
› Spleen Orchestra, a musical circus act inspired by Tim Burton
› A fiery horse show by the Buckriders in the evening