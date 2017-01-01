Edam Cheese Market 2017

The authentic Edam cheese market is opening for business!

About the Edam cheese market

After a history reaching back from 1680 until 1922, the market of Edam was revived in 1989 with the cooperation of over 90 volunteers.

The cheese market is now a major tourist event in the cosy and authentic town of Edam.

Besides the spectacle of cheese carriers and merchants practising their trade, it is also host to an old Dutch street organ and the Edam cheese chapel.

The cheese trading process

At the Edam market, you can see the cheese trading process first-hand.

After sailing into Edam from North-Holland and Friesland farms by boat, the cheese is then carried to the traders, a price is agreed upon and the cheese is carried to the scale (de waag), where the weight is determined.

From there, the cheese is transported to the cheese store by horse and a traditional cheese carriage for "aging".

All images courtesy of the Edam cheese market