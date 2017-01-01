Cheese Market Alkmaar 2017

A day at the Alkmaar Cheese Market

Are you curious about what a day at the Alkmaar Cheese Market would look like? Here’s a short summary:

› Setting up the cheeses

At 7am, the cheese setters unload, inspect and set up the cheeses. They are tested for taste, fat, moisture and number of holes. They then report to the weighing house, where the cheese father (the head of the forwarding companies) inspects them.

› Opening the market

At 10am a bell is rung by an important guest and the market opens. Samplers and cheese traders get to work examining the wares. The price per kilogramme is bargained for by clapping hands and shouting prices.

› Weighing the cheese

Once the deal is closed, the cheese carriers take the sold cheese to the Waag where it is weighed by the tasman (purse man) and the waagmeester (weighing master).

After the weighing, the cheese carriers bring the cheese to the buyers’ lorries on wooden barrows.

› Carillon performance

At 10.50am and 12.15pm, there will be a special performance by the carillon bells in the main square.

› Verbal presentation

At 10.05am and 11.20am, there will be a spoken presentation for the visitors, given in Dutch, English, German, French and Spanish.

› Emptying the square

Unsold cheeses are loaded into carts to be returned to the haulier. The entire square is emptied by 1pm.