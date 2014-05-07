The fourth edition of Art Breda is back in a brand new location: event hall Breepark!

About Art Breda 2017

Art Breda is an inspiring international spring fair for antiques, fine art and contemporary art.

Merchants, contemporary art galleries and an eclectic variety of specialists from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany will be showcasing the best pieces of their collection.

Art Breda will present a balanced mix of art and antiques from all kinds of cultures and eras.

Presenting their collections will be specialists in the fields of old painting arts, antiques, 20th century design, Asian art, Art Deco, clocks, silverware and much more.