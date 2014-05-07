Art Breda 2017Fairs / Other
The fourth edition of Art Breda is back in a brand new location: event hall Breepark!
About Art Breda 2017
Art Breda is an inspiring international spring fair for antiques, fine art and contemporary art.
Merchants, contemporary art galleries and an eclectic variety of specialists from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany will be showcasing the best pieces of their collection.
Art Breda will present a balanced mix of art and antiques from all kinds of cultures and eras.
Presenting their collections will be specialists in the fields of old painting arts, antiques, 20th century design, Asian art, Art Deco, clocks, silverware and much more.
Modern art galleries will be presenting a wide range of paintings and sculptures, along with photography, glass and ceramics by well-known artists and new talents.
All participants, as well as the proffered merchandise and showpieces, are selected by specialised commissions that guarantee professionalism, quality and authenticity.
Special exhibition
Every year at Art Breda, one area is set aside for a special exhibition. This year, it will be filled by the Drents Museum, who will showcase a selection of their regular collection, with the theme "animals in art".
Visitor information
