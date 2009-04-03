National Museum Week is back with its third edition of cultural enrichment!

About National Museum Week 2016

During National Museum Week 2017, over 400 museums throughout the Netherlands will participate in a celebration of the country's rich cultural capital by offering special entry fees and organising various activities.

During this week, many museums choose to lower or even waive their entry fees.

Our Real Gold

For three years running, the theme of the Dutch Museum Week has been "Our Real Gold", inspiring museums to show off their true treasures.

Museums revive the past by storing and exhibiting the world's treasures, offering us a glimpse of the past and present world outside of our daily experience.







YouTube video by Museumvereniging