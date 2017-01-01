Preuvenemint 2017, free food festival

Preuvenemint 2017, free food festivalFestivals / Maastricht
August 24-27
Maastricht
Spend the last days of August in Maastricht at the delicious freely-accessible Preuvenemint!
About Preuvenemint
Preuvenemint is the biggest food fest in the Netherlands. Set on the romantic and historic property Vrijthof in Maastricht, the event takes the shape of four days of culinary goodness to delight everyone's taste buds.
Every year more than 100.000 visitors attend this fresh and tasty event. Preuvenemint is full of culinary highlights, live music, drinks, delicious encounters and a welcoming atmosphere.
Restaurants and eateries
Every day around 25 restaurants and eateries (many of which are local) will occupy stands on the Vrijthof. They will be offering everything from the best sandwiches and meat dishes to the most scrumptious desserts and drinks.
For a full list of participants, click here.
YouTube video by Preuvenemint
Images taken from YouTube video by Preuvenemint
Bands and DJs at Preuvenemint
Preuvenemint is a full-on celebration with accompanying bands and DJs playing tunes for the diners. For the full music programme, click here.
Have a good time for charity
One of the main goals of Preuvenemint is to raise money for charity, which is where part of the event’s proceeds will go. Last year, the delicious festival raised more than 100.000 euros for the selected charities.