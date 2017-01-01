Preuvenemint 2017, free food festival

Spend the last days of August in Maastricht at the delicious freely-accessible Preuvenemint!

About Preuvenemint

Preuvenemint is the biggest food fest in the Netherlands. Set on the romantic and historic property Vrijthof in Maastricht, the event takes the shape of four days of culinary goodness to delight everyone's taste buds.

Every year more than 100.000 visitors attend this fresh and tasty event. Preuvenemint is full of culinary highlights, live music, drinks, delicious encounters and a welcoming atmosphere.

Restaurants and eateries

Every day around 25 restaurants and eateries (many of which are local) will occupy stands on the Vrijthof. They will be offering everything from the best sandwiches and meat dishes to the most scrumptious desserts and drinks.

For a full list of participants, click here.



YouTube video by Preuvenemint