Preuvenemint 2017, free ...

Preuvenemint 2017, free food festival

Festivals / Maastricht
August 24-27

A:
Vrijthof
Maastricht
W:
http://preuvenemint.nl/
€: Free entrance, dish prices vary
Spend the last days of August in Maastricht at the delicious freely-accessible Preuvenemint!

About Preuvenemint

Preuvenemint is the biggest food fest in the Netherlands. Set on the romantic and historic property Vrijthof in Maastricht, the event takes the shape of four days of culinary goodness to delight everyone's taste buds.

Every year more than 100.000 visitors attend this fresh and tasty event. Preuvenemint is full of culinary highlights, live music, drinks, delicious encounters and a welcoming atmosphere.

Restaurants and eateries

Every day around 25 restaurants and eateries (many of which are local) will occupy stands on the Vrijthof. They will be offering everything from the best sandwiches and meat dishes to the most scrumptious desserts and drinks.

For a full list of participants, click here.


YouTube video by Preuvenemint


Images taken from YouTube video by Preuvenemint

Bands and DJs at Preuvenemint

Preuvenemint is a full-on celebration with accompanying bands and DJs playing tunes for the diners. For the full music programme, click here.

Have a good time for charity

One of the main goals of Preuvenemint is to raise money for charity, which is where part of the event’s proceeds will go. Last year, the delicious festival raised more than 100.000 euros for the selected charities.

