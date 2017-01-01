Maastricht Carnival 2017...

Maastricht Carnival 2017Festivals / Maastricht
February 25-28
The city of Maastricht will once again burst with festivities during this year’s Carnival celebration!
Everyone can take part in exciting, colourful street celebrations, dress in wacky costumes and watch the grand parade!
Carnival Maastricht programme
In 2017, the Maastricht Carnival programme will be as follows:
› Saturday, February 25
As a prelude to the festival, Prince Carnival is picked up at the station at 1.11pm, followed by a festive parade to city hall, where a festive reception will be held in the evening.
› Sunday, February 26
The Prince's Flag is raised, and at 12.11pm, 11 cannon shots start the Carnival. At 1.33pm, the big parade starts at Maastricht Central Station and leads through the city centre.
› Monday, February 27
Carnival Monday is Family Day in Maastricht, with a family parade at 2.11pm.
› Tuesday, February 28
Parade the Zate Hermeniekes concours passes by throughout the day, starting at 12.30pm.
The best Carnival locations
Check out the best locations to celebrate the Maastricht Carnival:
› Central Station
At 1.11pm on the Saturday before Carnival, Prince Carnival is given a festive welcome at the Central Station, after which he leads a parade from the station to the Markt.
Central Station also serves as the starting point for a great many Carnival participants, and many cafes can be found in the area.
› Markt/City Hall
The Markt is where the Key Ceremony traditionally takes place, although this event is accessible by invitation only.
In addition, every Carnival evening at 8.33pm, the Cramignon dance starts on the Markt, and everyone can accompany the brass band and experience the ultimate Carnival sensation in the streets.
The Markt is also home of the Mooswief, a statue of the patroness of the Maastricht, and many vibrant cafes line the square.
› Vrijthof
Vrijthof Square is the beating heart of Maastricht during Carnival. Besides the passage of the grand Carnival parade, the kaleidoscope of festive sights and sounds and the multitude of crowded cafes, a variety of special Carnival festivities also take place here.
YouTube video by Hout video
All images by JeanPierreGeusens
Courtesy of VVVMaastricht
Carnival is officially opened at the Vrijthof on Sunday, by shots firing from the “Momus cannon” and by raising a Mooswief doll on a high pole.
On Carnival Tuesday, the Zate Hermeniekesconcours (brass bands competition) also takes place at the Vrijthof.
› Onze Lieve Vrouweplein
Considered by many to be the most beautiful square in Maastricht, this area is a magnet for many Carnival goers.
In the chapel of the Onze Lieve Vrouwebasiliek (Basilica of Our Lady), you can also light a candle during Carnival.
Areas that feature great celebrations are the Stokstraat district, the Jeker district, the Tongersestraat, the Wolfstraat and the Bredestraat.
Special cafes
Special cafes worth checking out during Carnival include:
› Au Mouton Blanc
Listen to authentic Maastricht Carnival music, often with live performances.
› De Momus
The De Momus cafe was named after the association that started the Maastricht Carnival. You can still find many signs of its rich history!
› In den Ouden Vogelstruys
Reputed to be the oldest cafe (1474) in Maastricht, this spot is also referred to as "the living room of Maastricht".
During Carnival, the cafe is decorated with portraits of various former Carnival princes and, of course, a portrait of the new Prince Carnival.
› Mestreechter Geis
See the famous bronze statue "The spirit of Maastricht" at the lively Mestreechter Geis cafe.
› In de Karkol
Traditionally, during an evening in the run-up to Carnival, a parody is enacted here focusing on the selection of the prince, the handing over of the key, the Carnival celebration and the traditional final herring snack.
› La Clé
Ton Opgenhaffen, called the best beer tapper in the Netherlands by some, will be tapping his perfect beers at cafe La Clé.