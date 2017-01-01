Maastricht Carnival 2017...

The city of Maastricht will once again burst with festivities during this year’s Carnival celebration!

Everyone can take part in exciting, colourful street celebrations, dress in wacky costumes and watch the grand parade!

Carnival Maastricht programme

In 2017, the Maastricht Carnival programme will be as follows:

› Saturday, February 25

As a prelude to the festival, Prince Carnival is picked up at the station at 1.11pm, followed by a festive parade to city hall, where a festive reception will be held in the evening.

› Sunday, February 26

The Prince's Flag is raised, and at 12.11pm, 11 cannon shots start the Carnival. At 1.33pm, the big parade starts at Maastricht Central Station and leads through the city centre.

› Monday, February 27

Carnival Monday is Family Day in Maastricht, with a family parade at 2.11pm.

› Tuesday, February 28

Parade the Zate Hermeniekes concours passes by throughout the day, starting at 12.30pm.

The best Carnival locations

Check out the best locations to celebrate the Maastricht Carnival:

› Central Station

At 1.11pm on the Saturday before Carnival, Prince Carnival is given a festive welcome at the Central Station, after which he leads a parade from the station to the Markt.

Central Station also serves as the starting point for a great many Carnival participants, and many cafes can be found in the area.

› Markt/City Hall

The Markt is where the Key Ceremony traditionally takes place, although this event is accessible by invitation only.

In addition, every Carnival evening at 8.33pm, the Cramignon dance starts on the Markt, and everyone can accompany the brass band and experience the ultimate Carnival sensation in the streets.

The Markt is also home of the Mooswief, a statue of the patroness of the Maastricht, and many vibrant cafes line the square.

› Vrijthof

Vrijthof Square is the beating heart of Maastricht during Carnival. Besides the passage of the grand Carnival parade, the kaleidoscope of festive sights and sounds and the multitude of crowded cafes, a variety of special Carnival festivities also take place here.



YouTube video by Hout video

All images by JeanPierreGeusens

Courtesy of VVVMaastricht