TEFAF Maastricht 2017 - The European Fine Art Fair

In March, the international art scene is set alight with excitement and anticipation for the 30th edition of TEFAF Maastricht!

TEFAF Maastricht

TEFAF (The European Fine Art Fair) is widely recognised as the world’s leading art fair, annually attracting major collectors from around the globe. It is famous for its commitment to excellence, expertise and elegance.

Over 270 exhibitors

In 2017, over 270 internationally renowned exhibitors will be presenting over 7.000 years of art history under one roof at the MECC in Maastricht.

A magnificent range of rare works will be on sale at the fair, which is constantly raising its standards.



Johnny van Haeften salon



Tornabuoni Art Scheggi

Thumb image: Robilant Voena

All images courtesy of TEFAF Maastricht