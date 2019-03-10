 
TEFAF Maastricht 2017 - The European Fine Art Fair

Fairs / Maastricht
March 10-19

A:
MECC (Maastricht Exhibition and Congress Centre)
Maastricht
W:
http://www.tefaf.com/
(0)

In March, the international art scene is set alight with excitement and anticipation for the 30th edition of TEFAF Maastricht!

TEFAF Maastricht

TEFAF (The European Fine Art Fair) is widely recognised as the world’s leading art fair, annually attracting major collectors from around the globe. It is famous for its commitment to excellence, expertise and elegance.

Over 270 exhibitors

In 2017, over 270 internationally renowned exhibitors will be presenting over 7.000 years of art history under one roof at the MECC in Maastricht.

A magnificent range of rare works will be on sale at the fair, which is constantly raising its standards.


Johnny van Haeften salon


Tornabuoni Art Scheggi

Thumb image: Robilant Voena
All images courtesy of TEFAF Maastricht

Nine sections

TEFAF Maastricht is divided into nine sections:
TEFAF Antiques
TEFAF Classical Antiquities
TEFAF Curated
TEFAF Design
TEFAF Haute Joaillerie
TEFAF Modern
TEFAF Paintings
TEFAF Paper
TEFAF Showcase

Click here for the full list of exhibitors.

