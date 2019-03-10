TEFAF Maastricht 2017 - The European Fine Art Fair

TEFAF Maastricht 2017 - The European Fine Art FairFairs / Maastricht
March 10-19
Maastricht
In March, the international art scene is set alight with excitement and anticipation for the 30th edition of TEFAF Maastricht!
TEFAF Maastricht
TEFAF (The European Fine Art Fair) is widely recognised as the world’s leading art fair, annually attracting major collectors from around the globe. It is famous for its commitment to excellence, expertise and elegance.
Over 270 exhibitors
In 2017, over 270 internationally renowned exhibitors will be presenting over 7.000 years of art history under one roof at the MECC in Maastricht.
A magnificent range of rare works will be on sale at the fair, which is constantly raising its standards.
Johnny van Haeften salon
Tornabuoni Art Scheggi
Thumb image: Robilant Voena
All images courtesy of TEFAF Maastricht
Nine sections
TEFAF Maastricht is divided into nine sections:
› TEFAF Antiques
› TEFAF Classical Antiquities
› TEFAF Curated
› TEFAF Design
› TEFAF Haute Joaillerie
› TEFAF Modern
› TEFAF Paintings
› TEFAF Paper
› TEFAF Showcase
Click here for the full list of exhibitors.