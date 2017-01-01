Museum Night Maastricht 2017

13 art venues in the cultural heart of Maastricht will open their doors to thousands of visitors, for a night filled with eccentric contemporary art, valuable historical artefacts, mind-blowing performances, striking archaeological finds, cutting-edge video art, and musical tunes.

Exhibitions and performances

Museum Night Maastricht combines great regular exhibitions with a stunning programme of performances, workshops, artists' talks, exclusive tours, previews, drinks, bites and beats.

You will find DJ tunes, South Korean jazz, a carnival band, poetry slam, and the many voices of Elvis. Enjoy a colourful evening with show dogs in a painted European universe, and other events with titles such as Intensive Care, A Passion for TASCHEN, Things That Go Bump, and much, much more.



YouTube video by MuseumNacht Maastricht

All images courtesy of Museum Night Maastricht