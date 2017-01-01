 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Museum Night Maastrich...

Museum Night Maastricht 2017

Exhibitions / Maastricht
07 April, 8pm-1am

W:
http://www.museumnachtmaastricht.nl/en
€: 10
(0)

13 art venues in the cultural heart of Maastricht will open their doors to thousands of visitors, for a night filled with eccentric contemporary art, valuable historical artefacts, mind-blowing performances, striking archaeological finds, cutting-edge video art, and musical tunes.

Exhibitions and performances

Museum Night Maastricht combines great regular exhibitions with a stunning programme of performances, workshops, artists' talks, exclusive tours, previews, drinks, bites and beats.

You will find DJ tunes, South Korean jazz, a carnival band, poetry slam, and the many voices of Elvis. Enjoy a colourful evening with show dogs in a painted European universe, and other events with titles such as Intensive Care, A Passion for TASCHEN, Things That Go Bump, and much, much more.


YouTube video by MuseumNacht Maastricht

All images courtesy of Museum Night Maastricht

Art Venues

The art venues featured at Museum Night Maastricht are:
- Bookstore Dominicanen
- Bonnefantenmuseum
- Brouwerij Bosch
- Bureau Europa
- Centre Céramique
- Drukkunstmuseum
- Lumière Cinema
- Marres& B32
- Museum aan het Vrijthof
- Muziekgieterij
- Natuurhistorisch Museum
- Museum Sjoen Limburg
- Van Eyck

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more