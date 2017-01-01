Museum Night Maastricht 2017

Museum Night Maastricht 2017Exhibitions / Maastricht
07 April, 8pm-1am
13 art venues in the cultural heart of Maastricht will open their doors to thousands of visitors, for a night filled with eccentric contemporary art, valuable historical artefacts, mind-blowing performances, striking archaeological finds, cutting-edge video art, and musical tunes.
Exhibitions and performances
Museum Night Maastricht combines great regular exhibitions with a stunning programme of performances, workshops, artists' talks, exclusive tours, previews, drinks, bites and beats.
You will find DJ tunes, South Korean jazz, a carnival band, poetry slam, and the many voices of Elvis. Enjoy a colourful evening with show dogs in a painted European universe, and other events with titles such as Intensive Care, A Passion for TASCHEN, Things That Go Bump, and much, much more.
YouTube video by MuseumNacht Maastricht
All images courtesy of Museum Night Maastricht
Art Venues
The art venues featured at Museum Night Maastricht are:
- Bookstore Dominicanen
- Bonnefantenmuseum
- Brouwerij Bosch
- Bureau Europa
- Centre Céramique
- Drukkunstmuseum
- Lumière Cinema
- Marres& B32
- Museum aan het Vrijthof
- Muziekgieterij
- Natuurhistorisch Museum
- Museum Sjoen Limburg
- Van Eyck