Winter Beer Festival Leiden 2017

Winter Beer Festival Leiden 2017Festivals / Leiden
29 January, 1.30pm - 6.30pm
Scheltema, Marktsteeg
Leiden
€: 10 - 12,50 (including starter pack)
Local Dutch breweries present their seasonal concoctions at the Winter Beer Festival Leiden!
What are winter beers?
Winter beers have been brewed in the cold season, which is reflected in the taste. They are generally darker and maltier than regular beers, and the alcohol percentage is higher.
Many winter beers use spices like honey, cinnamon, liquorice root and cloves.
All images courtesy of Winter Beer Festival Leiden
Scheltema
This year’s edition of the Winter Beer Festival Leiden will take place indoors at Scheltema, on the Marktsteeg. It is a robust building with an artisan feel, and its atmosphere isperfect for beer tasting.
Starter pack
Upon entering, visitors will receive a starter pack with a small tasting glass, two beer coins and a booklet containing the day’s programme.
