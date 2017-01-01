 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Picknick Festival 2017

Picknick Festival 2017

Festivals / Leiden
July 02-23, Noon – 7pm

A:
Van der Werfpark, 2311 ES
Leiden
W:
http://www.picknick-festival.nl/
(0)

For four Sundays in July, the inner city of Leiden presents music, theatre acts, workshops, a market and much more at the Picknick Festival!

Fun, food and entertainment

The Picknick Festival is all about good atmosphere, letting visitors enjoy the summer with fun, food and entertainment.

The Picknick Festival will take place on July 2, 9, 16 and 23.


YouTube video by Rilan and the Bombardiers

Programme

Foodtrucks, the ORIGINAL market and more will be present from noon until 7pm, as well as theatre and music performances like:
Rilan & The Bombardiers
NMBRS
Evolve
The Rockschool

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more