Picknick Festival 2017

Picknick Festival 2017Festivals / Leiden
July 02-23, Noon – 7pm
Van der Werfpark, 2311 ES
Leiden
For four Sundays in July, the inner city of Leiden presents music, theatre acts, workshops, a market and much more at the Picknick Festival!
Fun, food and entertainment
The Picknick Festival is all about good atmosphere, letting visitors enjoy the summer with fun, food and entertainment.
The Picknick Festival will take place on July 2, 9, 16 and 23.
YouTube video by Rilan and the Bombardiers
Programme
Foodtrucks, the ORIGINAL market and more will be present from noon until 7pm, as well as theatre and music performances like:
› Rilan & The Bombardiers
› NMBRS
› Evolve
› The Rockschool
