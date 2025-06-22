Lakenfeesten Leiden 2017

The Lakenfeesten are back with boat parades and other fun activities!

Traditional Leiden Festival

The Lakenfeesten are a bunch of activities and events combined into a traditional summer festival, held in the centre of Leiden, that lasts four days every year in late June.

The festival is named after the era when Leiden had a booming textile industry (laken means wool broadcloth), but these days the name has virtually nothing to do with the actual activities.

During the Lakenfeesten you can enjoy music and markets throughout the city centre, various boat events on the canals and a great summer carnival on the Beestenmarkt. Leiden Culinair will also be serving delicious culinary treats in the Garenmarkt alongside the Lakenfeesten festival.

The Peurbakkentocht

One of the most notable boating events on the Leiden canals during the Lakenfeesten is the Peurbakkentocht which takes place on Friday, June 23.

The parade attracts enormous crowds annually because of its uniquely decorated boats and impressive transformation of almost anything that floats.

