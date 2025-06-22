Lakenfeesten Leiden 2017

Lakenfeesten Leiden 2017Festivals / Leiden
June 22-25
Leiden
The Lakenfeesten are back with boat parades and other fun activities!
Traditional Leiden Festival
The Lakenfeesten are a bunch of activities and events combined into a traditional summer festival, held in the centre of Leiden, that lasts four days every year in late June.
The festival is named after the era when Leiden had a booming textile industry (laken means wool broadcloth), but these days the name has virtually nothing to do with the actual activities.
During the Lakenfeesten you can enjoy music and markets throughout the city centre, various boat events on the canals and a great summer carnival on the Beestenmarkt. Leiden Culinair will also be serving delicious culinary treats in the Garenmarkt alongside the Lakenfeesten festival.
The Peurbakkentocht
One of the most notable boating events on the Leiden canals during the Lakenfeesten is the Peurbakkentocht which takes place on Friday, June 23.
The parade attracts enormous crowds annually because of its uniquely decorated boats and impressive transformation of almost anything that floats.
Leidse Lakenfeesten 2017 programme highlights
Here are some selected parades, races, markets and shows not to miss:
Friday, June 23
› The Peurbakkentocht, city centre (starts at the Beestenmarkt), 7pm - 9pm
Saturday, June 24
› Dragon boat races, Apothekersdijk and Boommarkt, 11am - 5pm
› Leiden Beer Festival, Hooglandse Kerkplein, 2pm - 10pm
Sunday, June 25
› Leiden Golden Age Fair, van der Werfpark, 11am - 5pm
› De Gouden Pet, street musicians’ concours, Hooglandse Kerkgracht, 1pm - 7pm