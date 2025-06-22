 
Lakenfeesten Leiden 2017

Lakenfeesten Leiden 2017

Festivals / Leiden
June 22-25

Lakenfeesten Leiden 2017
Leiden
http://www.lakenfeesten.nl/
€: Free
The Lakenfeesten are back with boat parades and other fun activities!

Traditional Leiden Festival

The Lakenfeesten are a bunch of activities and events combined into a traditional summer festival, held in the centre of Leiden, that lasts four days every year in late June.

The festival is named after the era when Leiden had a booming textile industry (laken means wool broadcloth), but these days the name has virtually nothing to do with the actual activities.

During the Lakenfeesten you can enjoy music and markets throughout the city centre, various boat events on the canals and a great summer carnival on the Beestenmarkt. Leiden Culinair will also be serving delicious culinary treats in the Garenmarkt alongside the Lakenfeesten festival.

The Peurbakkentocht

One of the most notable boating events on the Leiden canals during the Lakenfeesten is the Peurbakkentocht which takes place on Friday, June 23.

The parade attracts enormous crowds annually because of its uniquely decorated boats and impressive transformation of almost anything that floats.
 

Leidse Lakenfeesten 2017 programme highlights

Here are some selected parades, races, markets and shows not to miss:

Friday, June 23

The Peurbakkentocht, city centre (starts at the Beestenmarkt), 7pm - 9pm

Saturday, June 24

Dragon boat races, Apothekersdijk and Boommarkt, 11am - 5pm
Leiden Beer Festival, Hooglandse Kerkplein, 2pm - 10pm

Sunday, June 25

Leiden Golden Age Fair, van der Werfpark, 11am - 5pm
De Gouden Pet, street musicians’ concours, Hooglandse Kerkgracht, 1pm - 7pm

