Japan Market 2017Fairs / Leiden
04 June, Noon - 5pm
Leiden
On June 4, the annual Japan Market will fill the entire Rapenburg in Leiden with bustling stalls and great performances!
Commemorating the emperor
The Japan Market (Japanmarkt) is an annual fair organised by Japanmuseum SieboldHuis. The event is a festive commemoration of the Japanese emperor’s visit to the Rapenburg in Leiden in the year 2000. Thousands of people gather annually to enjoy this cultural day!
Leiden has many historical ties with Japan, which is apparent in the Japanmuseum SieboldHuis, the Japanese garden in the Hortus Botanicus and various monuments throughout the city.
YouTube video by Hellefoot
Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Hellefoot
Japan Market 2017
Japan Market 2017 will offer a beautiful 400 metre-long street full of stands with Japanese cultural and culinary wares.
Beautiful prints, bonsai trees and kimonos will be for sale, and you can taste goodies like sushi and takoyaki.
Fans of Japanese pop culture will not want to miss this either, as there are stands focusing on cosplay, manga and anime! There will also be various cultural events and activities.