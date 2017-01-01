Japan Market 2017

On June 4, the annual Japan Market will fill the entire Rapenburg in Leiden with bustling stalls and great performances!

Commemorating the emperor

The Japan Market (Japanmarkt) is an annual fair organised by Japanmuseum SieboldHuis. The event is a festive commemoration of the Japanese emperor’s visit to the Rapenburg in Leiden in the year 2000. Thousands of people gather annually to enjoy this cultural day!

Leiden has many historical ties with Japan, which is apparent in the Japanmuseum SieboldHuis, the Japanese garden in the Hortus Botanicus and various monuments throughout the city.



