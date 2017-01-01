This year’s Museum Night Leiden fills the late hours with the theme: time!

About Museum Night Leiden

Museum Night (Museumnacht) Leiden is an annual event during which participating museums open up for the entire night and offer various special activities.

With a very affordable wristband you can visit all the museums in one go, as they can be found within walking distance of one another in the beautiful Leiden city centre.

This year’s theme will be "time", which the participating museums will use as inspiration for their special activities. The Museumnight will start with a grand opening on the Beestenmarkt.

Participating museums in 2017

Here are the nine top museums that will be open during Museum Night Leiden 2017:

› Naturalis

Immortalise yourself at Naturalis! Create an awesome picture of yourself or your friends in alcohol, have a Meet & Greet with Charles Darwin and hear about dangerous expeditions of the past, that led to great discoveries.

› Hortus Botanicus Leiden

Digital installations inspired by the plant life of the Hortus Botanicus let you be surrounded with paint made of rays of light, and project your face onto the top of a tree.

› Erfgoed Leiden en Omstreken

The historical collection of Erfgoed Leiden haunts you in a ghost tour, after which you can learn calligraphy and see a precursor to modern cinema: the magic lantern.

› Molenmuseum De Valk

Climb to the top of this iconic windmill and be serenaded in different languages by a choir, as you look out over the city.

Thumb image by James van der Ende

All images courtesy of Museumnacht Leiden